Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie dead at the age of 79

Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie died Wednesday following a short illness. She was 79.

According to a statement shared to McVie's official Instagram account, the musician passed away peacefully at a hospital while surrounded by family.

"On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death," the statement said.

"She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness.

"She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."

Fleetwood Mac also shared a statement on McVie's Instagram account.

"There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," it said. "She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.

"She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her.

"Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."

The British-born vocalist, songwriter and keyboard player was the creative force behind some of Fleetwood Mac's biggest hits, including "Everywhere," "Little Lies," "Say You Love Me," "Songbird" and "Don't Stop."

McVie was a steady presence and personality in a band known for its frequent lineup changes and volatile personalities — notably fellow singer-songwriters Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

During its peak commercial years, from 1975-80, the band sold tens of millions of records and was an ongoing source of fascination for fans as it transformed personal battles into melodic, compelling songs.

McVie had been married to bassist John McVie, and their breakup — along with the split of Nicks and Buckingham — was famously documented on the 1977 release "Rumours," among the bestselling albums of all time.

Fleetwood Mac, founded by guitarists Peter Green and Jeremy Spencer and drummer Mick Fleetwood in 1967, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. The group’s many other hit singles included "Dreams," "Go Your Own Way" and "Landslide."

Born Christine Perfect, McVie originally became known as a member of the British blues band Chicken Shack, which she joined in 1967. She sang lead vocals on the band's cover of Etta James' song "I'd Rather Go Blind," which hit No. 14 on the U.K. Singles Chart in 1969. McVie received back-to-back Melody Maker awards for best female vocalist in 1969 and 1970.

McVie left Chicken Shack after marrying John McVie in 1969 and officially joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970. After a rocky first few years in which the band went through several line-up switches, Fleetwood Mac found mainstream success with the addition of Buckingham as guitarist and Nicks as vocalist. The band's self-titled 1975 album peaked at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and featured McVie's hit singles "Over My Head" and "Say You Love Me."

The band's follow-up album "Rumours" became a global smash and won album of the year at the 1977 Grammy Awards. "Rumours" included two major hits by McVie, "Don't Stop" and "You Make Loving Fun." Though the McVies had divorced by the end of the Rumours tour and Nicks and Buckingham ended their relationship, the band stayed together into the 1980s.

McVie wrote and sang several hits on the band's subsequent albums, including "Think About Me" from 1979's "Tusk, "Hold Me" and "Love in Store" from 1982's "Mirage" and "Little Lies" and "Everywhere" from 1987's "Tango in the Night." She co-wrote "Little Lies" with her second husband Eddy Quintela, whom she married in 1986.

McVie also released a self-titled solo album in 1984 that featured hit songs "Got A Hold On Me" and "Love Will Show Us How." It was her second solo album. She released "Christine Perfect" in 1970 in between leaving Chicken Shack and joining Fleetwood Mac.

In 1987, Buckingham left the band to go solo, and Nicks departed to pursue her own solo career in 1990. Fleetwood Mac reunited to perform "Don't Stop" at President Bill Clinton's inaugural ball in 1993. McVie penned and sang five songs for the band's 1995 album "Time," which was a critical and commercial flop.

Buckingham and Nicks reunited with the McVies and Fleetwood to record the 1997 album "The Dance," which topped the U.S. Billboard charts. Following Fleetwood Mac's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, McVie announced she was leaving Fleetwood Mac after developing a fear of flying. She and Quintela divorced in 2003.

After years of a semi-retirement, McVie returned to the band in 2014. Fleetwood Mac embarked on a world tour that included Buckingham and Nicks. McVie and Buckingham teamed up for the 2017 album "Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie," which debuted at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 chart. It was the last album McVie recorded before her death.

Following McVie's passing, Nicks, 74, penned a heartfelt tribute she shared on her social media. Nicks posted a handwritten note along with a photo of herself with McVie.

"A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away," Nicks wrote. "I didn’t even know she was ill… until late Saturday night.

"I wanted to get to London but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now."

"I always knew I would need these words one day (written by the Ladies Haim). It’s all I can do now…"

The hitmaker quoted lyrics from the HAIM song "Hallelujah," leading with the verse "I had a best friend but she has come to pass. One I wish I could see now."

Nicks signed her note with a touching message for McVie. She wrote, "See you on the other side, my love. Don’t forget me — Always, Stevie."

Fleetwood, 75, also paid tribute to McVie on his social media pages. He shared a note that said, "This is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight.. and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that 'song bird'... reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us."

"Part of my heart has flown away today.. I will miss everything about you Christine McVie. Memories abound.. They fly to me."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.