Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie mourned by Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood: ‘See you on the other side, my love’

Musicians across the world, including Fleetwood Mac band members Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood, are mourning the loss of singer Christine McVie.

According to a statement shared to McVie's official Instagram account, the musician died peacefully at a hospital surrounded by family.

"On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death," the statement said. "She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness."

Fleetwood took to Twitter shortly after the statement was released to share kind words. "This is a day where my sweet friend Christine McVie has taken to flight.. and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird,’" his statement began.

"reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us. Part of my heart has flown away today.. I will miss everything about you Christine McVie. Memories abound.. they fly to me."

Nicks took to Twitter on Wednesday and penned a handwritten letter for her "best friend." In the note, she explained that she learned of McVie's illness Saturday and wanted to travel to be by her side.

"A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away," Nicks began. "I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London — but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I'm singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day."

Nicks included the lyrics to the 2020 song "Hallelujah" by HAIM before concluding, "See you on the other side, my love. Don't forget me."

Fleetwood Mac also shared a statement on McVie's Instagram account.

"There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," it said. "She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.

"She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her.

"Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."

Bret Michaels took to Twitter and wrote, "What a tremendous loss to the music community. My deepest condolences to the family, friends & fans of Christine McVie."

Gary Kemp shared an image of McVie on Twitter and wrote, "What joy and depth she brought; what stories. RIP Songbird."

Sheryl Crow said she was "so sad" to hear of the passing of McVie.

"I am so sad to hear of Christine McVie going on to heaven. The world feels weird without her here. What a legend and an icon and an amazing human being. RIP," she wrote on Twitter.

Diane Warren also took to Twitter to honor McVie. "Well this is some pretty sad sh--ty news. Always loved her. Always loved her songs. Sing in power Christine McVie," she wrote, adding a broken heart emoji.

The British-born vocalist, songwriter and keyboard player was the creative force behind some of Fleetwood Mac's biggest hits, including "Everywhere," "Little Lies," "Say You Love Me," "Songbird" and "Don't Stop."

McVie was a steady presence and personality in a band known for its frequent lineup changes and volatile personalities — notably fellow singer-songwriters Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

McVie was married to bassist John McVie, and their breakup — along with the split of Nicks and Buckingham — was famously documented on 1977's "Rumours," among the bestselling albums of all time.

Fleetwood Mac, co-founded by drummer Fleetwood in 1967, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. The group’s many other hit singles included "Dreams," "Go Your Own Way" and "Landslide."

