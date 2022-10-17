'The Flash' star Ezra Miller seen in court, pleads not guilty to burglary charges, faces 26 years in prison

"The Flash" actor Ezra Miller appeared virtually in court alongside their lawyer pleaded not guilty to burglary charges stemming from an initial robbery report in Vermont in May.

The 30-year-old is currently facing up to 26 years in prison after being charged with both felony burglary and the misdemeanor charge of petit larceny after allegedly stealing alcohol bottles from a neighbor's home in Stamford.

"Ezra would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health," said Lisa Shelkrot, lawyer to Miller, in an email to the Associated Press.

Miller has faced a slew of charges in the past year, including a disorderly conduct and harassment charge while in Hawaii, only to be followed by a second-degree assault charge less than a month later. During this particular incident in April, Miller reportedly became enraged after being asked to leave a "get-together at a Big Island home and threw a chair, hitting a woman in the forehead," per the Hawaii Police Department.

Additionally, Miller has been accused in the past of harassing a woman in her home in Berlin, as well as choking a woman in a bar in Iceland.

Over the summer, the parents of an 18-year-old activist named Tokata Iron Eyes alleged that Miller had been grooming their daughter since she was 12.

Miller has openly discussed their struggles and run-ins with the law, having previously released a statement in August saying, "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment."

They also directly apologized to those they have "alarmed and upset with my past behavior."

Miller shared, "I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

While the Warner Bros. film, "The Flash," starring Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton and Miller is still slated for 2023, not everyone in Hollywood is as accepting of Miller's actions.

"Insecure" actress Issa Rae recently shared her dismay with how the entertainment industry was handling Miller's continued misconduct. She told Elle Magazine, "That is a clear example of the lengths that Hollywood will go to save itself and to protect offenders. So, don’t do that, and women may be able to thrive. They won’t have to live in fear of keeping silent because it’ll ruin their careers. It’s just a constant pattern of abuse that’ll only persist if Hollywood continues to insist on being this way."

She called Miller a "repeat offender."

Per the AP, the next scheduled court date for Miller is January 13.