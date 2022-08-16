‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller seeks treatment for ‘complex, mental health issues,’ apologizes for behavior

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Ezra Miller is speaking out about their past behavior, after a series of arrests and abuse allegations over the last several months.

"The Flash" star, who identifies as non-binary, announced they are seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues."

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in a statement.

"I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

Miller’s statement comes on the heels of a string of legal troubles and reports of erratic behavior.

Last Monday, Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont.

Police said that officers responded to a report of a burglary in the town of Stamford May 1 and discovered several bottles of alcohol had been taken from a home while the owners were away.

According to the police report, Miller was given a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court on Sept. 26 for an arraignment.

Miller was also arrested twice in Hawaii this year, once for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar, and again during another incident for second-degree assault.

Earlier this year, the parents of Native American activist Tokata Iron Eyes, 18, filed a protection order against Miller over allegations the actor groomed their child, as well as other inappropriate behavior with her since she was 12 years old. However, Tokata Iron Eyes said in a recent interview that the claims were false.

The "Justice League" alum has appeared in several movies for Warner Bros. and D.C. Films as the Flash, and stars in the upcoming standalone film "The Flash," expected to be released in June 2023.

