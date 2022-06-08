Parents of young activist accuse Ezra Miller of grooming their daughter with 'cult-like' behavior, 'violence'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Flash actor Ezra Miller is accused of "grooming" 18-year-old activist Tokata Iron Eyes since she was 12 years old with "cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior" in court documents filed by her parents in the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court in North Dakota on Tuesday.

Attorney Chase Iron Eyes and his pediatrician wife, Sara Jumping Eagle, petitioned the court to issue a restraining order against Miller, citing the 29-year-old transgender, non-binary actor as "physically and emotionally" abusive toward their daughter.

Court documents obtained by Fox News Digital listed Miller as "psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating and endangering the safety and welfare of Tokata Iron Eyes while perpetuating intimate partner violence."

Miller and Tokata, who is also transgender, met at Standing Rock Reservation in 2016, where Ezra took an "immediate and apparently innocent liking" to their child.

Tokata was allegedly given drugs and alcohol, as Miller showed a "pattern of corrupting a minor." Miller offered to fund Tokata’s early admittance to the Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Massachusetts when Tokata was 16, a school Tokata dropped out of shortly after turning 18 years old.

Chase Iron Eyes witnessed Tokata, Ezra and others consume "massive amounts of cannabis" on a New Year’s Eve trip to Oakland, Calif. at the end of 2021.

He then "personally witnessed Ezra Miller express delusions of Ezra being an incarnation of Jesus Christ, Tokata being Ezra’s mother in a past life and Ezra brandishing one of the firearms, transported across multiple state lines, in a state park when speaking about these past lives."

A portion of the documents described Miller giving Tokata an "unknown dose of LSD" in January 2022 and drugging Tokata into an "incapacitated state."

"Tokata had been screaming so much after Ezra gave her LSD, that she lost her voice," the documents stated.

When Chase and Sara went to visit Tokata at Miller's home in Vermont, they found Tokata didn't have a bank card, keys or driver's license. Tokata spent three weeks "detoxifying" at their home before fleeing to New York to reunite with Miller, where they then traveled to Hawaii. Miller has since been involved in multiple legal issues and was arrested twice this year in Hilo, Hawaii.

The couple claimed in court documents that Miller "uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata."

Tokata appeared to address the documents and allegations on Instagram Monday afternoon ahead of their release.

"I'd like to make a statement to acknowledge the tragedy that is the narrative of the general public and the assumptions made on my behalf by my family and friends regarding my stability and otherwise. I dropped out of bard five months ago, my friend and comrade William passed shortly there after, my mind was incredibly impacted and I've needed space and time for the processing of grief.

"My comrade Ezra Miller for the entirety of the aforementioned era has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss."

Tokata added: "My father and his allegations hold no weight and are frankly transphobic and based in the notion that I am somehow incapable of coherent thought or opposing opinions to those of my own kindred worrying about my well being. I am now aware of the severity of emotional and psychological manipulation I was made to endure while in my parents home."

In addition, Tokata wrote: "This bout of blatant betrayal and toxicity my parents and others have chosen to punch me with has been desperately embarrassing and traumatically life altering. Relationships in my life have been grossly effected, some detrimentally so. This behavior is unacceptable and needs to be called out."

Tokata, who is also an activist, has spoken at events including Supercharge: Women All In alongside Gloria Steinem, the 2020 MAKERS Conference, and the All It Takes Lasting Legacy event in 2018. Their social media followers include U.S. representative for New York's 14th congressional district Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and actress Shailene Woodley, in addition to a host of progressive accounts.

Court documents signed on Tuesday, June 7, ordered the defendant, Ezra Miller, "shall have no contact and shall not harass Tokata Iran Eyes, Sara Jumping Eagle and Chase Iron Eyes."

Additionally, Miller "shall not enter of approach within 100 yards of the plaintiff's residence."

The court, who "cannot locate or serve" the order to Miller because his and Tokata's location is unknown, will hear the petition on July 12 at 1 p.m. at the courthouse in Fort Yates, North Dakota.

Miller was arrested on March 28 and was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment stemming from an incident that took place at a local karaoke bar, the Hawaii Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time.

Less than three weeks later, Miller was arrested on suspicion of assault for throwing a chair which then hit a woman in the forehead. Nearly 20 minutes after the incident, Miller was arrested on a traffic stop and later released.

Miller is set to star in the DC Comic film, "The Flash," a reprise of their role in "Justice League" that has a 2023 release date.