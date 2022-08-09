Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Embattled star of 'The Flash' Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary

Ezra Miller was arrested twice already this year in Hawaii

By Landon Mion | Fox News
Actor Ezra Miller, who stars in "The Flash," has been charged with felony burglary in Vermont.

Vermont State Police said on Monday that officers responded to a report of a burglary in the town of Stamford on May 1 and discovered that several bottles of alcohol were taken from a home while the owners were away. 

Police looked at surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses before charging Miller.

This undated photo provided by the Hawaii Police Department shows actor Ezra Miller who was arrested after an incident at a bar in Hilo, Hawaii.

According to the police report, Miller was found just before midnight Sunday and was given a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court on Sept. 26 for an arraignment.

The actor's felony charge is the latest in a string of legal troubles and reports of erratic behavior. Miller was arrested twice already this year in Hawaii, including once for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar, and in another incident for second-degree assault.

According to a report from the Vermont State Police on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vt., the latest in a string of recent incidents involving the embattled star of "The Flash."

And the parents of Native American activist Tokata Iron Eyes, 18, filed a protection order against Miller earlier this year over allegations he groomed their child, as well as other inappropriate behavior with her since she was 12. Although, Tokata Iron Eyes said in a recent interview that the claims were false.

Ezra Miller's felony charge is the latest of a string of legal troubles and reports of erratic behavior.

Miller had appeared in several movies for Warner Bros. and D.C. Films as the Flash, and now stars in the upcoming standalone film "The Flash," expected to be released in June 2023.

Representatives for Miller have notcommented on the burglary charge out of Vermont.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

