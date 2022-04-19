'Flash' star Ezra Miller arrested again on Hawaii's Big Island

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Flash" star Ezra Miller has had another run-in with the law.

On Tuesday, the actor was arrested on suspicion of assault. This is the second time Miller has been arrested in Hawaii in recent weeks.

According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, Miller became irate after being asked to leave a get-together at a Big Island home and threw a chair, hitting a woman in the forehead.

Police said that the woman was treated for a half-inch cut on her forehead.

Miller, described by police as a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont, was arrested during a traffic stop and released pending further investigation.

It's unclear how Miller's arrest affects an arraignment scheduled for later Tuesday for the actor's arrest last month at a Big Island karaoke bar.

Miller faces disorderly conduct charges after a bar incident in Hilo, Hawaii .

Police arrested Miller shortly after midnight March 28, charging him with disorderly conduct and harassment, the Hawaii Police Department announced in a statement at the time.

Following the arrest, it was reported that Miller's projects with Warner Bros. and DC are in jeopardy.

Rolling Stone reported that the production companies had an emergency meeting after the actor’s legal trouble in Hawaii.

After the meeting, the committee reportedly agreed to pause all projects involving Miller and all public appearances they had scheduled to support the DC Cinematic Universe.

Miller, 29, is set to star in the DC Comic film, "The Flash," a reprise of his role in "Justice League" that has a 2023 release date.

Separately, Miller is also scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in a different traffic case. Police were called to a dispute in downtown Hilo last month in which Miller was uncooperative, refused to leave the area and obstructed a sidewalk, authorities said.

Attorney Francis Alcain had requested Tuesday's court hearing, previously scheduled for next week, be moved up.

Alcain said in a court filing his client "has various time sensitive work obligations in California and/or New York" and needs an earlier hearing "to resolve this matter."

A rep for Miller did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

