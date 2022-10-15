Issa Rae slams Hollywood's effort to save Ezra Miller's movies, career: Atrocious 'repeat offender'

"Insecure" star Issa Rae is criticizing Hollywood for defending Ezra Miller after their "atrocious" behavior.

"I’m gonna be real, the stuff that’s happening with Ezra Miller is, to me, a microcosm of Hollywood," Rae said, according to Elle Magazine.

"There’s this person who’s a repeat offender, who’s been behaving atrociously, and as opposed to shutting them down and shutting the production down, there’s an effort to save the movie and them."

The actress’ comments come on the heels of Miller’s series of arrests and abuse allegations over the past year.

The "Rap Sh!t" creator continued to speak out about the #MeToo movement and how Hollywood treats women.

"That is a clear example of the lengths that Hollywood will go to save itself and to protect offenders. So, don’t do that, and women may be able to thrive. They won’t have to live in fear of keeping silent because it’ll ruin their careers. It’s just a constant pattern of abuse that’ll only persist if Hollywood continues to insist on being this way."

Despite Miller’s controversial legal matters, Warner Bros. still has plans to release the actor’s film "Flash" in June 2023.

The "Flash" star, who identifies as non-binary, announced in August they are seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues."

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in a statement.

"I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

Meanwhile, Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont.

Police said that officers responded to a report of a burglary in the town of Stamford on May 1 and discovered several bottles of alcohol had been taken from a home while the owners were away.

Miller was also arrested twice in Hawaii this year, once for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar, and again during another incident for second-degree assault.

Earlier this year, the parents of Native American activist Tokata Iron Eyes, 18, filed a protection order against Miller over allegations the actor groomed their child, as well as other inappropriate behavior with her since she was 12 years old. However, Tokata Iron Eyes said in a recent interview that the claims were false.