Fellow YouTuber reaches out to Olivia Jade after Lori Loughlin's arrest in college admissions scandal

Olivia Jade has at least one supporter amid her and her mother Lori Loughlin's alleged roles in a massive nationwide college admissions scandal: Fellow YouTube star David Dobrik.

“[Olivia is] a strong girl and she’s a smart girl, so she’ll be good,” Dobrik, 22, told Us Weekly at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday. “We’re definitely all checking in with her.”

"Vlog Squad" member Dobrik added, "Who knows? I’m gonna catch myself in some stupid stuff later and, hopefully, I’ll have a good support system too.”

LORI LOUGHLIN'S DAUGHTER OLIVIA JADE ALLEGEDLY DIDN'T EVEN FILL OUT HER OWN USC APPLICATION

LORI LOUGHLIN REPORTEDLY APPEARED 'DEFIANT' AND 'ARROGANT' IN COURT OVER ALLEGED COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCAM

Loughlin, 54, and Olivia Jade's fashion designer father Mossimo Giannulli were each arrested last month and released on a $1 million bond.

The couple are accused of agreeing to pay $500,000 in bribes to have daughters Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella, 20, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the college's crew team, despite neither participating in the sport.

OLIVIA JADE TALKS 'BLESSING' OF FAMOUS PARENTS, EDUCATION

Olivia Jade has lost endorsement deals from Sephora, TRESemmé, Princess Polly and Estée Lauder following the scandal.

LORI LOUGHLIN'S DAUGHTER OLIVIA JADE'S HIGH SCHOOL DENIES CLASSMATE'S BULLYING CLAIMS

She's since left USC — which she allegedly never wanted to attend in the first place — and reportedly is humiliated and furious with her parents over the scandal.

"She has been passionate about her career and wanted to work and was doing well but that wasn't enough," an insider previously revealed. "Her parents said she would have to juggle college and her career. Now she's devastated because everything she built implode before her eyes. She feels they ruined everything."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Giannulli and Loughlin are scheduled to appear in court on April 3.