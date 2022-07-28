Dakota Johnson stars in 'Spider-Man' spinoff 'Madame Web'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Filming is underway for a new Sony movie, "Madame Web" starring "Fifty Shades of Grey" star Dakota Johnson and "Euphoria" actress Sydney Sweeney. There have been a lot of Spider-Man movies over the years and also a lot of different actors playing the leading role including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

This superhero flick will be about Madame Web, who is based on the Marvel Comics character with the same name. This movie is the first Sony movie with Marvel characters to have a female lead.

Thanks to Twitter, pictures surfaced of Johnson standing next to a yellow taxi, wearing a black short sleeve shirt, a red leather jacket draped around her arms, blue jeans with a black belt and combat boots on the set of the "Madame Web" movie.

The movie is currently filming in Boston, Massachusetts and although the stars of the film have slowly been announced, what roles they will be playing have not yet become public information. But that hasn't stopped comic fans from speculating who will be playing who.

According to the Marvel Comics, Madame Web, whose real name is Cassandra Webb, is an elderly woman who has been blind her whole life, suffers from myasthenia gravis and maintains strong psychic abilities.

Sweeney has given tiny pieces of information about what it has been like preparing for this movie. During an interview The Hollywood Reporter, she said she did fight and movement training to prepare for the role. She also said that she "liked the personal struggles that the character goes through."

The movie is directed by S. J. Clarkson and written by Kerem Sanga, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. In addition to Johnson and Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott and Mike Epps will also be in the movie. The movie is set to release in 2023.