'Euphoria' star Barbie Ferreira says 'teary-eyed goodbye' to show

Barbie Ferreira, one of the leading stars of HBO Max's "Euphoria," has made the shocking announcement that she is finished with her role as Kat Hernandez.

In what she called "a very teary-eyed goodbye," Ferreira announced via her Instagram story that "after four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character," she would no longer be doing so.

"I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it," she wrote in her Instagram farewell.

"Euphoria" has had two seasons on HBO Max with production being delayed due to the COVID pandemic. The show, which stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney and is executive-produced by Drake, has been met with heaps of support and has attracted a cult-like following.

Ferreira has been credited in all sixteen regular episodes of the show. She did not appear in the two special episodes predominately about Zendaya and Hunter Schafer's characters.

HBO MAX'S 'EUPHORIA' RENEWED FOR SEASON 3

Schafer, who drew the image Ferreira posted to her Instagram story, reposted the image, sharing her dismay that her co-star was leaving the show with a pink heart and sad eye emoji.

"I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today," Ferreira added, referring to her character.

Rumors began to float that Ferreira took issue with the way creator and director Sam Levinson was portraying her character. According to a report, those rumors were fueled by Ferreira's absence from the Season Two premiere event.

Ferreira, 25, addressed the rumors in an interview with Insider.

"I've seen so many different things, and a lot of it is untrue and some of it's kind of like mundane little things," she said.

"Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they're not rooted in the truth, but it's OK because I know it's just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it. So, I'll take it. I'll take the good and the bad."

Representatives for HBO and Ferrerira did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.