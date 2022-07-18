How did Sydney Sweeney get her start? A look at the ‘Euphoria’ star’s career

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sydney Sweeney rose to fame after starring on the HBO series "Euphoria" as Cassie. Acting isn’t where Sweeney spends all her time, though, and she has shared her other hobbies with fans.

Sweeney revealed through multiple interviews and via Instagram that she used to be an MMA fighter. During an interview with Marie Claire, Sweeney said that she started practicing when she was 14 and competed when she was 18. On her Instagram, she posted a video of her boxing along with the caption "missed this." She has also expressed her love for cars through her social media platforms. She even has a TikTok account where she shared how she fixed up a Ford Bronco.

Was Sydney Sweeney in "Grey's Anatomy?"

Sweeney was in one episode of "Grey's Anatomy" during Season 11 of the popular TV show. She was a guest star on an episode called "Don’t Let’s Start" in 2014 where she played Erin Weaver.

Is Sydney Sweeney in a relationship?

Sweeney is in a relationship with Jonathan Davino. The two were first linked in 2018, although they have never been public about their relationship. There was a ring spotted on Sweeney’s finger and People confirmed their engagement in March 2022. Davino is a businessman who lives in Chicago and is 13 years older than the "Euphoria" actress. She has said many times that she doesn’t date people who are in the spotlight.

Was Sydney Sweeney in "The Handmaid's Tale?"

Sweeney played Eden Spencer, wife of Nick Blaine, in season two of the Hulu TV show "The Handmaid’s Tale."

Why is Sydney Sweeney famous?

Sweeney got her start in Hollywood guest starring on many television shows including "Criminal Minds," "90210," "Kickin’ It," and "Grey’s Anatomy." At the start of her career, she made appearances in movies "Angels in Stardust," "Vikes," and "Dead Ant."

In 2017, Sweeney was in the television show "In the Vault" which lasted one season. Shortly after, she played Emaline in the Netflix TV show "Everything Sucks!" The show followed a group of high school kids in the 90s in Oregon.

She played Eden Spencer in the television show "The Handmaid’s Tale" and Alice in "Sharp Objects." She also acted as Olivia Mossbacher in the HBO show "The White Lotus" with Jennifer Coolidge and Alexandra Daddario. Sweeney has also acted in movies including "Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood" and "The Voyeurs."

One of the roles Sweeney has become widely known for is Cassie Howard in HBO's "Euphoria." The television drama starring Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, and Barbie Ferreira has received massive attention and gained popularity quickly.

Sweeney was nominated for two Emmy Awards in 2022, one for supporting actress in a drama series for her performance in "Euphoria" and one for outstanding limited series for "The White Lotus."