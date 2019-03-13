Lori Loughlin cried while talking about daughter going off to college in resurfaced 2017 clip

After news broke that “Fuller House” actress Lori Loughlin is one of the many people charged in a nationwide college admissions cheating scandal for the wealthy, a 2017 interview in which she discusses her daughter going off to school has resurfaced in a new light.

Shortly after Loughlin was charged, “TODAY” tweeted out the old interview in which Loughlin, accompanied by her daughter Isabella, talked about how hard it will be to send her off in the fall to attend USC.

“She’s not going too far, but my husband keeps saying, ‘Lori you’re not going to see her, so just be prepared.’”

As previously reported, Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, appear as recruits on the USC crew team, despite having no real crew experience.

The move was part of a much larger scam that saw the wealthy and powerful in the country pay coaches at prominent universities such as Wake Forest, Georgetown and University of Southern California as well as, SAT and ACT administrator through a college entrance consultant named William Rick Singer, who plead guilty to in federal court to racketeering conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

“I think I’m in complete denial, I really am because when I think about it too much it will make me cry so I gotta stop,” Loughlin said of her daughter leaving for college in the 2017 interview.

Isabella noted in the interview that she was excited to begin studying acting and was hoping to one day appear in movies or TV like her mom.

"I just love all of it,'' she said. "I'd be happy to do anything."

She added that her mom had already helped her score a handful of auditions.

The judge ruled Giannulli will be released on a $1 million dollar bond, securing the couple's home as bond. Giannulli's attorney said part of the reason they came to this agreement was with the hopes that Loughlin, also indicted in the case, would receive the same bond deal as well as be allowed to travel to Vancouver. The judge also ordered that Giannulli restrict his travel to the continental United States.

Loughlin, who did not appear in court on Tuesday, reportedly has been filming a movie in Vancouver. According to multiple reports, the actress landed at LAX on Tuesday during the court hearing.

A rep for Loughlin did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.