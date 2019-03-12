William H. Macy supports wife Felicity Huffman at courthouse after actress charged in alleged college admissions scam

William H. Macy showed his support for wife Felicity Huffman on Tuesday at a Los Angeles courthouse.

Huffman, 56, and fellow actress Lori Loughlin were among the dozens named in a veritable who's who of the rich and powerful charged in an alleged college admissions bribery scam on Tuesday.

Asked by Fox News if he wanted to comment on his wife’s case, the 68-year-old "Shameless" star replied simply “No.”

TV STARS FELICITY HUFFMAN, LORI LOUGHLIN SNARED IN ALLEGED COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCAM

The alleged scam -- which placed students into top colleges such as Yale, Georgetown, Stanford, University of Southern California, UCLA and the University of Texas -- was run by William Rick Singer, from California, who helped parents get their children's college admission through bribes, court documents unsealed in Boston showed. Officials have been investigating the case, named "Operation Varsity Blues," for more than a year.

At least 13 people, including Huffman and Loughlin's husband Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested Tuesday morning and expected to make their first court appearance later in the day.

Loughlin was reportedly in Vancouver filming a project and returned to LA later Tuesday. A rep for the “Fuller House” star told Fox News she had no information regarding her client.

FELICITY HUFFMAN, LORI LOUGHLIN AMONG 50 SNARED IN ELITE COLLEGE CHEATING SCAM, AUTHORITIES SAY

Authorities claimed that Huffman and husband William H. Macy "made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 ... to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter. Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so."

Huffman and Macy's daughter reportedly had twice the normal amount of time to take the SAT, and her proctor was paid to correct her answers after she completed the test.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The documents allege that Loughlin and her husband, famed fashion designer Massimo Giannulli, "agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team – despite the fact that they did not participate in crew – thereby facilitating their admission to USC."

Officials claimed to have obtained emails from Loughlin supporting their case.

Loughlin's daughter, the YouTube sensation Olivia Jade, attends USC. It is not immediately clear if Loughlin's other daughter, Isabella, attends the university.

Prosecutors explained in a press conference Tuesday that many parents involved the scheme obtained letters from their children's therapists explaining that they needed more time for the standardized tests as a way for their children to take the exams privately with paid proctors who would correct the students' errors. They specified that Huffman allegedly participated in the SAT scheme.

Macy was not charged in the scam.

A rep for Huffman did not return Fox News’ repeated requests for comment. She does not have an attorney listed.

Fox News' Jennifer Girdon and The Associated Press contributed to this report.