Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Elton John hospitalized in France after suffering fall at home

The British singer is now 'in good health' and recovering

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Elton John gives final tour performance to sold out crowd Video

Elton John gives final tour performance to sold out crowd

Elton John completed his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday, after five years and 330 shows. He addressed the crowd and thanked his fans, saying he will miss them and their support has "humbled" him.

Music icon Elton John was hospitalized in France on Sunday after suffering a fall in his home.

John, 76, was taken to the local hospital "as a precautionary measure" and received a checkup before being "immediately discharged" on Monday morning. He "is now back at home and in good health," a representative for the singer told Fox News Digital.

"He is healthy and doing well," they added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Elton John playing piano

Elton John was hospitalized after suffering a fall in his Southern France home. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

John's home is in Nice, France.

This story is developing. Check back later for more details. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending