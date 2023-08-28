Elton John hospitalized in France after suffering fall at home

Music icon Elton John was hospitalized in France on Sunday after suffering a fall in his home.

John, 76, was taken to the local hospital "as a precautionary measure" and received a checkup before being "immediately discharged" on Monday morning. He "is now back at home and in good health," a representative for the singer told Fox News Digital.

"He is healthy and doing well," they added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

John's home is in Nice, France.

This story is developing. Check back later for more details.