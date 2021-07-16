Meghan Markle teams up with Elton John’s husband David Furnish for Netflix animated series ‘Pearl’

Meghan Markle is teaming up with Elton John’s husband David Furnish to create an animated series for Netflix.

The Duchess of Sussex will serve as an executive producer alongside the Canadian filmmaker for a family series in development titled "Pearl" as a current working title, People magazine reported on Friday.

Furnish, 58, married John, 74, in 2014.

Markle and her husband Prince Harry have a years-long relationship with the couple, which dates back to the musician's friendship with the Duke of Sussex’s late mother, Princess Diana.

According to the outlet, John and the Princess of Wales met at Prince Andrew’s 21st party in 1981. He famously performed "Candle in the Wind" at her funeral in 1997, changing some of the lyrics to honor her.

Since then, the singer has maintained a relationship with Diana’s sons. In 2007, Harry, 36, and his older brother Prince William, 39, joined John on stage at Wembley Stadium in London for a tribute concert for Diana. John and Furnish were also guests at William’s 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton. John attended and performed at the 2018 wedding reception of Harry and Markle, 39. Harry also worked with John and Furnish at the launch of the Menstar Coalition to promote HIV testing and treatment.

John has publicly defended the couple, including after they faced media scrutiny following their stay at his home in Nice after welcoming their son Archie in 2019. He later joined other stars to discuss the impact of 2020 in the couple’s holiday podcast episode through Archewell Audio.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s second Netflix project will focus on a 12-year-old girl’s adventures. The former "Suits" star created the idea of the family-focused show for the streaming platform, which was inspired by a variety of women from history.

"Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges," Markle announced in a statement. "I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history."

The couple recently signed a deal to create content for Netflix and are creating content podcasts for Spotify. The first project with Netflix will center on the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards Markle. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, Calif.

On June 4, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The child is eighth in line to the British throne.

The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his mother Diana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.