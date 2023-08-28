Go Back
    Photos: Elton John through the years

    A photo gallery of the life of Elton John throughout his career.

  • Elton John performs on stage
    Elton John performs at Dodger Stadium in 1975.
    Chris Walter/WireImage/Getty Images
  • Princess Diana and pop star Elton John attend a memorial
    Princess Diana and pop star Elton John attend a memorial mass for Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace at Milan’s Cathedral on July 22, 1997.
    Reuters
  • Elton John performs on stage
    British Pop musician Elton John plays piano as he performs on stage in Central Park, New York, New York on Sept. 13, 1980.
    Derek Hudson/Getty Images
  • Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Elton John pose for a photo
    From left to right, Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Elton John pose for a photo at the 66th Annual Academy Awards on March 21, 1994.
    Kevin Mazur Archive 1/WireImage/Getty Images
  • Cher and Elton John pose for a portrait
    Pop singers Cher and Elton John pose for a portrait backstage at an awards show circa 1975.
    Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
  • Princess Diana talks Elton John
    Princess Diana talks to Elton John upon her arrival at Wembley Stadium for the start of the Live Aid Transatlantic Pop Spectacular in London on July 13, 1985.
    REUTERS/Rob Taggart
  • Elton John performs on stage at Princess Diana's funeral
    Sir Elton John at the funeral of Princess Diana at Westminster Abbey, London on Sept. 6, 1997.
    Mike Maloney/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
  • Elton John holds the Grammy Legend Award
    Entertainer Elton John holds the Grammy Legend Award presented to him at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 2000.
    Mike Blake/Reuters
  • David Furnish poses next to Elton John who holds a medal in his right hand for being made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to Music and to Charity
    Elton John and David Furnish have been married since 2014.
    Dominic Lipinski/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
  • Elton John performs on stage
    Elton John sings during his performance at the Concert for Diana at Wembley Stadium in London on July 1, 2007.
    REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
  • Elton John performs on stage
    Sir Elton John Performs live on stage during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" Tour at The O2 Arena on April 2, 2023 in London.
    Simone Joyner/Getty Images
Image 0 of 11