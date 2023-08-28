Move Back
Photos: Elton John through the years
A photo gallery of the life of Elton John throughout his career.
- Elton John performs at Dodger Stadium in 1975.read more
- Princess Diana and pop star Elton John attend a memorial mass for Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace at Milan’s Cathedral on July 22, 1997.read more
- British Pop musician Elton John plays piano as he performs on stage in Central Park, New York, New York on Sept. 13, 1980.read more
- From left to right, Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Elton John pose for a photo at the 66th Annual Academy Awards on March 21, 1994.read more
- Pop singers Cher and Elton John pose for a portrait backstage at an awards show circa 1975.read more
- Princess Diana talks to Elton John upon her arrival at Wembley Stadium for the start of the Live Aid Transatlantic Pop Spectacular in London on July 13, 1985.read more
- Sir Elton John at the funeral of Princess Diana at Westminster Abbey, London on Sept. 6, 1997.read more
- Entertainer Elton John holds the Grammy Legend Award presented to him at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 2000.read more
- Elton John and David Furnish have been married since 2014.read more
- Elton John sings during his performance at the Concert for Diana at Wembley Stadium in London on July 1, 2007.read more
- Sir Elton John Performs live on stage during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" Tour at The O2 Arena on April 2, 2023 in London.read more
