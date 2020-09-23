Elton John announces new North American tour dates for 2022

Elton John is returning to the road after postponing several North American tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic, but not right away.

The pop icon announced Wednesday that his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” will return to North America on Jan. 19, 2022 in New Orleans. John also announced rescheduled 2022 dates for Houston, Detroit, New York City, Miami, Toronto and Montreal.

In July, John announced new dates in Europe. His global tour will officially return on September 1, 2021, in Berlin.

“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” John said. “While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone.”

ELTON JOHN FORCED TO CANCEL 2 MORE SHOWS IN NEW ZEALAND DUE TO PNEUMONIA

The Oscar, Grammy and Tony-winning star’s final tour kicked off to a sold-out audience in September 2018.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.