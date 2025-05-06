Ellen DeGeneres struggles with UK country life after fleeing US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ellen DeGeneres appeared to bite off a little more than she could chew when she took on a common household chore.

A recent Instagram video posted by the former talk show host shows DeGeneres attempting to mow the lawn at her new home in the U.K. in a video shot by her wife, "Arrested Development" actress Portia de Rossi.

"Portia thought it would be fun to film my first time on the mower," DeGeneres wrote in the caption. "She was right."

The video starts off with DeGeneres on a ride-on mower successfully mowing a small flat portion of her lawn, with the words "How it started" written on the screen.

In the next clip, DeGeneres struggled to drive the lawn mower up a hill, and the on-screen caption changed to "How it ended." The video showed DeGeneres sitting on the mower as someone assists her by pushing the machine from the back.

De Rossi can be heard struggling to hold back her laughter from behind the camera as she recorded the whole ordeal.

The Hollywood couple first made headlines when they moved to the U.K. in November 2024 after Donald Trump was elected president. They sold one of their homes in Montecito, California, in August 2024 and sold their second home in the city in March.

"Ellen was in England house hunting in the beginning of October," a source told People when the couple first moved. "She ended up finding a house that she loved and purchased it shortly after."

Shortly after news of the couple's big move broke, the two were spotted out with a group of friends at The Farmer's Dog in the Cotswolds, a countryside region in England. It is unclear where in the U.K. they relocated to, but they are rumored to live in the English countryside.

DeGeneres is not the only comedian who left after President Trump won the election. In a TikTok video shared in March 2025, Rosie O'Donnell shared she left the country and moved to Ireland Jan. 15, five days before Trump's inauguration.

In the video, O'Donnell explained she "was someone who never thought I would move to another country," but she thought it was best for her and her young child.

"I miss my other kids," she added of her five grown children. "I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home. And I’m trying to find a home here in this beautiful country. And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back."

When speaking with US Weekly in April, O'Donnell shared that she was "shocked" to find out the reason DeGeneres chose to flee the country.

"I’ve never really known Ellen to say anything political in her life, so I was surprised to read that she left because of President Trump. Like, that shocked me, actually," O’Donnell said. "I’ve been a political person my whole life. Not better or worse. It's just a different way to be in the world.

"I was very clear about the reason why I was leaving, and I don’t think it came as a surprise to anyone. We’re not really in each other’s worlds, and it’s been kind of awkward, but you know what? I wish her the best. I wish that she has peace and love in her life and that she is OK."