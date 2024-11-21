Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi reportedly flee US amid Trump victory

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi are reportedly saying cheerio to the United States following President-elect Donald Trump's victory earlier this month.

The embattled comedian, known for her robust real estate portfolio, has allegedly settled in the Cotswolds in England, a person close to the TV personality told The Wrap. She and de Rossi previously listed their multi-million dollar home in Montecito, California, with Riskin Partners.

Fox News Digital confirmed that their home was sold in August.

The DeGeneres source told the outlet that Trump's re-election had inspired the couple's decision to jump ship. DeGeneres announced her support for Vice President Kamala Harris in September by reposting Taylor Swift's Instagram endorsement. She simply added, "This childless cat lady couldn’t agree more," a direct dig at Vice President-elect JD Vance.

Representatives for DeGeneres and Rossi did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

DeGeneres previously claimed she'd been "kicked out of show business" in her Netflix standup special, "For Your Approval," released on September 24. Reports of a toxic workplace environment, including allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment by top executives of her talk show arose in 2020. Warner Bros. did an internal investigation and DeGeneres issued a written apology to her staff.

"On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘ would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case," she wrote, per Variety.

"I could not have the success I’ve had without all of your contributions. My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that. Alongside Warner Bros., we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues. As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again," she added.

Warner Bros. announced following their findings, there would be staffing changes. "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" aired its final episode in 2022, but by then, DeGeneres' reputation had been permanently impacted.

DeGeneres' reported move follows empty threats from other A-listers, including Cher, Sharon Stone and Barbra Streisand, who had threatened to leave the United States if Trump were victorious once again. Speaking with The Guardian in 2023, Cher said she "almost got an ulcer the last time" Trump nearly regained power. "If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave [the country]."

Earlier this summer, Stone told the Daily Mail that she was toying with the idea of moving to Europe. "I am certainly considering a house in Italy," she said in July. "I think that’s an intelligent construct at this time. This is one of the first times in my life that I’ve actually seen anyone running for office on a platform of hate and oppression."

In November 2023, Streisand said she wouldn't be able to deal with a Trump presidency. "I will move. I can't live in this country if he became president," she announced on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, noting that England might be the place she lands.

Weeks ago, actress Eva Longoria made waves by sharing her "anxiety" for Americans who would have to stay in the country under a Trump regime. "I would like to think our fight continues," she told Marie Claire in an interview days after the election was called. She noted that she thinks the country is "a scary place," adding, "If [Trump] keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place."

"I’m privileged," she acknowledged. "I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them." Longoria has split her time residing between Spain and Mexico for several years.

After her commentary went viral, Longoria clarified in an additional interview that Trump was not the reason she left the United States.