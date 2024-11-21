Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi reportedly flee US amid Trump victory

DeGeneres' Montecito home sold in August

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Jon Stewart skewers 'Morning Joe' co-hosts for Trump meeting: 'Uh, you said he was Hitler' Video

Jon Stewart skewers 'Morning Joe' co-hosts for Trump meeting: 'Uh, you said he was Hitler'

"The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart called out MSNBC co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough for their recent meeting with President-elect Donald Trump.

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi are reportedly saying cheerio to the United States following President-elect Donald Trump's victory earlier this month.

The embattled comedian, known for her robust real estate portfolio, has allegedly settled in the Cotswolds in England, a person close to the TV personality told The Wrap. She and de Rossi previously listed their multi-million dollar home in Montecito, California, with Riskin Partners. 

Fox News Digital confirmed that their home was sold in August.

HOLLYWOOD ACTRESS DESPONDENT OVER TRUMP VICTORY FEELS 'ANXIETY' FOR PEOPLE STUCK IN AMERICA

Portia de Rossi in a red dress puts her arm aorund wife Ellen DeGeneres in a black suit

Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres reportedly fled the U.S. for the UK after Trump's victory.  (Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The DeGeneres source told the outlet that Trump's re-election had inspired the couple's decision to jump ship. DeGeneres announced her support for Vice President Kamala Harris in September by reposting Taylor Swift's Instagram endorsement. She simply added, "This childless cat lady couldn’t agree more," a direct dig at Vice President-elect JD Vance.

Representatives for DeGeneres and Rossi did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

DeGeneres previously claimed she'd been "kicked out of show business" in her Netflix standup special, "For Your Approval," released on September 24. Reports of a toxic workplace environment, including allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment by top executives of her talk show arose in 2020. Warner Bros. did an internal investigation and DeGeneres issued a written apology to her staff.

Ellen Degeneres in a button down shirt smiles and looks to her right

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" premiered in 2003 and ended in 2022. (James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images)

"On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘ would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case," she wrote, per Variety.

"I could not have the success I’ve had without all of your contributions. My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that. Alongside Warner Bros., we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues. As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again," she added.

Warner Bros. announced following their findings, there would be staffing changes. "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" aired its final episode in 2022, but by then, DeGeneres' reputation had been permanently impacted.

Portia de Rossi in a cream sweater stands with wife Ellen DeGeneres in black

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi are apparently moving to the United Kingdom because Donald Trump secured the presidency. (Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

TRUMP'S VICTORY: HOLLYWOOD ELITE WHO VOWED TO LEAVE US IF HE WON ARE 'ALL TALK, NO WALK,' EXPERT SAYS

DeGeneres' reported move follows empty threats from other A-listers, including Cher, Sharon Stone and Barbra Streisand, who had threatened to leave the United States if Trump were victorious once again. Speaking with The Guardian in 2023, Cher said she "almost got an ulcer the last time" Trump nearly regained power. "If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave [the country]." 

Earlier this summer, Stone told the Daily Mail that she was toying with the idea of moving to Europe. "I am certainly considering a house in Italy," she said in July. "I think that’s an intelligent construct at this time. This is one of the first times in my life that I’ve actually seen anyone running for office on a platform of hate and oppression."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Sharon Stone in a blazer looks up while holding a microphone

Before the 2024 election, Sharon Stone said she'd consider living in Europe if Trump were re-elected. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for ZFF)

In November 2023, Streisand said she wouldn't be able to deal with a Trump presidency. "I will move. I can't live in this country if he became president," she announced on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, noting that England might be the place she lands.

Weeks ago, actress Eva Longoria made waves by sharing her "anxiety" for Americans who would have to stay in the country under a Trump regime. "I would like to think our fight continues," she told Marie Claire in an interview days after the election was called. She noted that she thinks the country is "a scary place," adding, "If [Trump] keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump in a dark suit and red tie waves to the crowd and looks to his right

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office on January 20. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m privileged," she acknowledged. "I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them." Longoria has split her time residing between Spain and Mexico for several years. 

After her commentary went viral, Longoria clarified in an additional interview that Trump was not the reason she left the United States.

Eva Longoria in a white coat points to an 'I voted' sticker on her lapel

Eva Longoria thinks the country is going to be a "scary place" if Trump keeps his promises. (TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer and LinkedIn. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending