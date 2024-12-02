Ellen DeGeneres shuts down rumors her UK farmhouse flooded after fleeing US

Ellen DeGeneres shut down rumors her U.K. farmhouse flooded while celebrating her 20th anniversary with wife Portia de Rossi.

DeGeneres, 66, and de Rossi bought the home in England after reportedly leaving the United States because of Donald Trump’s presidential victory.

The talk show host addressed rumors the home had flooded in recent days due to weather in the U.K.

"P.S. for those of you concerned, our UK farmhouse did NOT flood," she wrote at the end of a tribute post to her relationship with de Rossi.

DeGeneres and de Rossi sold their Montecito home in August, Fox News Digital confirmed with the couple's realtor, Riskin Partners.

The two had been house hunting in rural England this past October, a source told People.

"Ellen was in England house hunting in the beginning of October," the insider claimed. "She ended up finding a house that she loved and purchased it shortly after."

DeGeneres and de Rossi began dating in 2004 and married in 2008. The two met backstage at a concert in 2001.

"20 years ago today we began this relationship not realizing what a long beautiful adventure this would be," the talk show host captioned her Instagram post. "You are the best thing that ever happened in my life. You take care of me. You help me see the good in everything. You help to guide me and pick me up when I feel off or down."

"You are a beautiful soul that I am so very grateful to have as a partner to navigate this crazy life with," she added. "My wife. My best friend. The love of my life. Thank you for being you and loving me. So happy we get to travel and explore the world together in the next 20 years, and looking forward to our first snowy Christmas."

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" star has largely kept out of the spotlight after allegations of a toxic workplace led to the show's demise. Renamed "The Ellen Show," the program ended after 19 seasons, with the last episode airing on May 26, 2022.

DeGeneres spoke about how she spends her time after being "kicked out of show business" in her latest comedy special, "For Your Approval."

"I decided to take up gardening," DeGeneres shared in the September special. "I got chickens. Let me see what else I can tell you about what’s been going on.... Oh yeah, I got kicked out of show business.... Yeah, the ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind. That was the headline."

"Had I ended my show by saying, ‘Go f--- yourselves,’ people would have been pleasantly surprised to find out I’m kind," the comedian added.

