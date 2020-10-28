'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' to bring back live studio audience with strict health and safety protocols

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is taking another step toward normalcy amid the coronavirus pandemic by bringing back part of its live studio audience.

Like many talk show hosts, DeGeneres taped her show remotely from her home at the onset of the pandemic in March before finally returning to her studio on Sept. 21 for the premiere of Season 18. However, until now the show has operated without her traditional live studio audience.

According to Variety, the comedian’s show will air on Oct. 28 with 40 fans in the studio to cheer her on while 70 virtual attendees will fill out the remaining seats to help maintain social distancing. All of the guests who attend will reportedly be subject to strict health and safety protocols to help ensure that no one contracts or spreads COVID-19.

The outlet notes that the return of the live audience comes just in time for Halloween. The host typically goes all out for holiday, dressing up in past years as various pop culture icons such as Cardi B, Sia, The Kardashians and Snooki. In addition, her audience will be in place as she kicks off the holiday season with her 12 Days of Giveaways that typically sees her shower her studio audiences with prizes and gifts over the course of 12 episodes.

All eyes were on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” earlier this year when claims of a toxic work environment and sexual misconduct plagued the host’s reputation for months.

In her opening monologue of Season 18, DeGeneres began by addressing the allegations and vowing to take responsibility in the future and do better.

"As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened,” she said at the time.

DeGeneres continued: “I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power and I realized that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show.”

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed to Fox News in August that executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman "have parted ways with" the show after WarnerMedia launched an internal investigation into the allegations.

The show's resident DJ Stephen "Twitch" Boss was subsequently promoted to co-executive producer.

