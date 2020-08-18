Stephen 'tWitch' Boss named co-executive producer of 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' after 3 staffers are out

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the resident DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," has been named a co-executive producer on the show, Fox News has learned.

Boss' promotion comes as executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman "parted ways" with the show following sexual misconduct allegations made by anonymous employees.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that Ellen DeGeneres announced Boss' new role to staff in a virtual meeting held Monday. That same day, Warner Bros. confirmed the departures of Glavin, Leman and Norman. It appears that Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Derek Westervelt will remain as producers.

DeGeneres discussed the changes and spoke about her own behavior in an all-staff meeting held via Zoom on Monday. More than 200 staff members were on the call, a source familiar with the situation told Fox.

DeGeneres made an apology to her staff in which she discussed having good and bad days, which she explained is often the reason she keeps to herself on set.

DeGeneres admitted she's not perfect. DeGeneres referred to herself as a "multi-layered person" who is striving to be "the best person I can be," the source said.

The embattled host also applauded crew members for making the show a success for 17 seasons. She thanked them for their hard work and shared that she cares "about each and every" staff member.

Reps for DeGeneres and Boss did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The departures of Glavin, Leman and Norman come after several former employee testimonials of sexually inappropriate behavior by the ousted producers. Glavin has also reportedly been at the heart of the complaints of poor workplace culture.

Both Leman and Norman have denied the allegations, while Glavin has not responded to Fox News' previous request for comment.

The show reportedly underwent an internal investigation after producers were accused of fostering a toxic work environment based on bullying and fear. Sexual misconduct allegations followed news of the investigation.

During the meeting on Monday, Connelly and Lassner addressed the results of the studio’s internal investigation, according to Variety. After interviewing more than 100 people connected to the talk show, it found that there was no evidence of “systemic” racism on the show, the outlet reported. However, it was acknowledged that more needed to be done as far as diversity and inclusion.

The staff, including DeGeneres, will reportedly participate in diversity and inclusion workshops.