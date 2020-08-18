Ellen DeGeneres gives emotional second apology to show staff amid scandal

Ellen DeGeneres apologized again to show staff on Tuesday after ousting three top producers following an internal investigation into alleged toxic workplace conditions.

In a video conference with more than 200 staffers on Monday, DeGeneres reportedly told her staff she "wasn't perfect," according to People magazine, citing a source who was on the call.

The show host said she would try to change.

"I’m a multi-layered person, and I try to be the best person I can be and I try to learn from my mistakes," the 62-year-old said.

The Emmy-winner added, “I’m hearing that some people felt that I wasn’t kind or too short with them, or too impatient. I apologize to anybody if I’ve hurt your feelings in any way.”

The source described DeGeneres as being "emotional" and "emphatic about making it better and making herself more available."

Another source said DeGeneres didn't take any questions but promised the daytime talk show is going to “come back strong” for its 18th season, which was pushed back to Sept. 14. “This will be the best season we’ve ever had,” she said.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed to Fox News that executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman "have parted ways with" the show. It appears that Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, and Derek Westervelt will remain as producers alongside DeGeneres.

In addition, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that DeGeneres announced during the meeting that Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the resident deejay, has been named a co-executive producer on the show.

Bombshell accusations rocked the show for several months, which culminated in several former employee testimonials of sexually inappropriate behavior by the ousted producers. Glavin has also reportedly been at the heart of the complaints of poor workplace culture.

Both Leman and Norman have denied the allegations, and Glavin has not responded to Fox News' previous request for comment.

In a statement to Fox News on Tuesday, Leman's attorney, Michael Plonsker, said: "The fact that a deeply flawed BuzzFeed article has led to the termination of an innocent man – a popular figure and a creative force behind the “Ellen” show and a string of other projects produced with Ellen – is shocking. Kevin is devastated by being scapegoated and is not yet ready to comment.”

After interviewing more than 100 people connected to the talk show, Warner Media found that there was no evidence of “systemic” racism on the show, Variety reported. However, it was acknowledged that more needed to be done as far as diversity and inclusion.

The staff, including DeGeneres, will reportedly participate in diversity and inclusion workshops, according to the entertainment magazine.