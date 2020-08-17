'Ellen DeGeneres Show' ‘parted ways’ with 3 executive producers in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations

Three executive producers are out at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" after accusations of sexual misconduct and fostering a poor work environment.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed to Fox News on Monday that executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman "have parted ways with" the show. It appears that Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Derek Westervelt will remain as producers alongside Ellen DeGeneres.

According to Variety, the staff of "Ellen" was given the news during a meeting on Monday, at which, the 62-year-old comedian is said to have spoken via video conference call.

Representatives for the hostess and her show did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The outlet reports that DeGeneres told the staff that the allegations she had read were “heartbreaking" and was emotional and apologetic while speaking.

The news comes following bombshell accusations that rocked the show for several months, culminating in several former employee testimonials of sexually inappropriate behavior by the ousted producers. Glavin has also reportedly been at the heart of the complaints of poor workplace culture.

Both Leman and Norman have denied the allegations, while Glavin has not responded to Fox News' previous request for comment.

The show reportedly underwent an internal investigation after producers were accused of fostering a toxic work environment based on bullying and fear. Sexual misconduct allegations followed news of the investigation.

During the meeting on Monday, Connelly and Lassner reportedly addressed the results of the studio’s internal investigation, according to Variety. After interviewing more than 100 people connected to the talk show, it found that there was no evidence of “systemic” racism on the show, Variety reported. However, it was acknowledged that more needed to be done as far as diversity and inclusion.

The staff, including DeGeneres, will reportedly participate in diversity and inclusion workshops, according to the entertainment magazine.

Sources also told Variety that Leman and Glavin will no longer serve as executive producers on DeGeneres' "Ellen's Game of Games" and other shows produced by the comedian.

Additionally, staffers were reportedly told that the show's season 18 debut has been pushed back a week to Sept. 14.

The hostess herself has also been accused of poor behavior toward some guests and lesser-known celebrities.

In addition, DeGeneres' former bodyguard from the 2014 Oscars told Fox News that she was "cold" toward him and never even said hello.