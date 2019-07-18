Kathy Griffin no longer friends with Ellen DeGeneres: 'I am apparently not her cup of tea'

Kathy Griffin's list of friends is getting shorter and shorter.

The comedian, 58, sat down with Rosanna Scotto on "Good Day New York" Thursday morning and revealed she and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres are no longer friends because of a story told in Griffin's 2016 memoir, "Kathy Griffin's Celebrity Run-Ins: My A-Z Index."

Scotto asked what happened between the two of them and Griffin explained, "I am apparently not her cup of tea, but I think she is great... I am not a comedy snob."

"I'm vulgar, but I think it's great there's clean comedians and prop comedians and topical comedians and observational comedians," she explained.

Griffin added: 'I'm just happy whenever a female – especially a female over 50 – is still in the game."

The stand-up funnywoman is currently on a press tour promoting her upcoming documentary/comedy special "Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story," which chronicles her life after her infamous photo shoot in 2017 which depicted her holding a fake but bloody decapitated head of President Trump.

The backlash was intense. She was fired from hosting New Year's Eve with Anderson Cooper on CNN, put under federal investigation by the Justice Department for two months, temporarily added to the No-Fly List, had multiple shows canceled and lost sponsorship deals.

Cooper and Griffin's friendship also ended after he publicly scolded her on his show. "For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate," he said at the time.

She revealed she hasn't spoken to him, even after his mother died in June.

'Anderson Cooper and Jeff Zucker are cut from the same cloth… a lot of these older white guys hate me, and they’ve hated me for years, because I’ve been a ballsy chick my whole career and I’ve never learned my lesson," she said.