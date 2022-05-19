Ellen Barkin calls ex-fling Johnny Depp 'controlling' and 'jealous'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actress Ellen Barkin called ex-fling Johnny Depp "controlling" and "jealous" in a pre-recorded deposition played Thursday for jurors.

Barkin, 68, testified on behalf of Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard and did not mince her words in the 11-minute clip from her deposition taken in November 2019.

"He’s just a jealous man, controlling," she said. "'Where are you going? Who are you going with? What did you do last night?' I had a scratch on my back once that got him very angry, very angry, because he insisted it came from me having sex with a person who wasn’t him."

Barkin, who has garnered her own share of negative headlines, said her friendship with Depp, 58, turned sexual some time in the 90s, but the relationship lasted no more than six months.

"After I moved to Hollywood, he switched the buttons," she said of the shift. "The friendship went from purely platonic to a romantic one."

The actress said she'd visit Depp several times a week and there was often an assistant there that he allegedly referred to as "the pig."

Depp broke up with her when she made a two-day visit to Los Angeles. It wasn't clear where they were at the time.

"I went to go home. There was a big goodbye, crying, a lot of jealous and don’t do this, don’t do that, and I never heard from him again after that," Barkin testified.

Depp and Barkin appeared together in the 1998 film "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas."

"Did there come a time Mr. Depp acted in a way that was out of control with you?" asked Heard's lawyer.

"Mr. Depp threw a wine bottle across the hotel room in Las Vegas when we were shooting," she said. "A fight was going on…between Johnny Depp and his friend in the room, the assistant. Honestly I don’t remember."

Depp allegedly hurled the bottle in her direction, and it hit a wall, Barkin testified.

The "Ocean's Thirteen" actress said Depp was always drinking red wine or smoking a joint. He also took hallucinogens and cocaine.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post identifying herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star says she ruined his reputation and his career. Heard is countersuing for $100 million, accusing Depp of defaming her by calling her abuse allegations a "hoax."

Barkin had a messy divorce from billionaire Ron Perelman, who accused her of misappropriating money from a movie production company they had together.