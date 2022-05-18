Is Johnny Depp dating his attorney Camille Vasquez?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rumors have been swirling online that actor Johnny Depp is dating one of his attorneys, Camille Vasquez, who grilled Amber Heard on cross-examination.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed she wrote alleging that she was the victim of "domestic abuse." His legal team has argued the piece ruined his reputation and career. Heard, 36, is countersuing Depp for $100 million, alleging he defamed her by calling her allegations a "hoax."

A videographer asked Vasquez Tuesday about the unfounded speculation, as she exited the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Virginia.

"Hi Camille, the people want to know, are you dating Johnny Depp?" the videographer asked, eliciting a hearty laugh but no answer from the seasoned attorney.

"It's all over the internet. Can you set the record straight?" the videographer pressed, as Vasquez shook her head, smiling, and strolled by the cameraman with the rest of Depp's legal team.

She stopped to pet a dog and hug a Depp supporter.

Gossip about a burgeoning romance gathered steam after Depp and Vasquez repeatedly embraced Tuesday in the courtroom.

But it turns out there is no foundation to the claim. "It's 100%, entirely, unequivocally not true," said a source close Depp.