Is Johnny Depp dating his attorney Camille Vasquez?

The gossip gathered steam after the two hugged in the courtroom

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg , Emmett Jones | Fox News
Camille Vasquez laughs at question about allegedly dating Johnny Depp Video

Camille Vasquez laughs at question about allegedly dating Johnny Depp

Speculation about a potential romance between Depp and his lawyer, Camille Vasquez began after Vasquez grilled Amber Heard during her cross-examination

Rumors have been swirling online that actor Johnny Depp is dating one of his attorneys, Camille Vasquez, who grilled Amber Heard on cross-examination.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed she wrote alleging that she was the victim of "domestic abuse." His legal team has argued the piece ruined his reputation and career. Heard, 36, is countersuing Depp for $100 million, alleging he defamed her by calling her allegations a "hoax."

A videographer asked Vasquez Tuesday about the unfounded speculation, as she exited the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Virginia. 

Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez embrace in the courtroom May 17, 2022.

Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez embrace in the courtroom May 17, 2022. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool Photo via AP)

"Hi Camille, the people want to know, are you dating Johnny Depp?" the videographer asked, eliciting a hearty laugh but no answer from the seasoned attorney.

"It's all over the internet. Can you set the record straight?" the videographer pressed, as Vasquez shook her head, smiling, and strolled by the cameraman with the rest of Depp's legal team.

 She stopped to pet a dog and hug a Depp supporter.

Johnny Depp and attorney Camille Vasquez embrace in court May 17, 2022, setting off romance rumors.

Johnny Depp and attorney Camille Vasquez embrace in court May 17, 2022, setting off romance rumors. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool Photo via AP)

Gossip about a burgeoning romance gathered steam after Depp and Vasquez repeatedly embraced Tuesday in the courtroom. 

But it turns out there is no foundation to the claim. "It's 100%, entirely, unequivocally not true," said a source close Depp. 

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.

