Elizabeth Hurley, Sydney Sweeney heat up the holiday season: PHOTOS

Elizabeth Hurley gets steamy

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

Actress and model Elizabeth Hurley shared more than just health tips when she posted a video of herself in the sauna while vacationing in Thailand. In the video, Hurley is seen posing while wrapped in a towel, dropping the towel as she walks further into the sauna, showing off her toned body and giving the camera a mischievous smile.

"A little s-s-steam heat," she captioned the Instagram reel. In a previous post, Hurley explained she is doing more than just vacationing while visiting the tropical country. She is staying at the Chiva-Som wellness hotel, which she referred to as "one of [her] favorite health spas in the world," where she has been "exercising, eating extremely healthily and attempting to become more mindful."

"We always tend to put ourselves on the bottom of the priority list of what we have to do. And I think there is a real movement now to try to encourage women to value themselves and value their own health and wellbeing," Hurley told Women's Health in December 2022 about the idea of self-care. "It's not self-indulgent. It's vital."

ELIZABETH HURLEY CELEBRATES HER 58TH BIRTHDAY IN A BIKINI, UNVEILS AGELESS PHYSIQUE

Sydney Sweeney in Sydney

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

Sydney Sweeney posted a series of photos of herself exploring in Australia, while dressed in a green one-piece swimsuit. "Sweet home australia," she captioned the post, which featured pictures of her posing in the backseat of a car with friends, sliding down a waterfall and posing in a field with cows.

In March, the actress said she's been judged for her body her entire life, as people think "I have big boobs, I’m blonde and that’s all I have," she told The Sun.

Sweeney stars as Cassie on the hit Max show "Euphoria," and has also had roles in "The White Lotus," "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Americana."

Heidi Klum dance machine

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

Heidi Klum spent Thanksgiving Day dancing around in a white bikini in front of a television, as seen on her Instagram. The supermodel also wore a black hat and large white dress shirt as she celebrated the German show "Die Bergretter," for which she recently filmed a cameo. Klum posted a series of photos and videos from the set of the series, as well.

Besides her stripped-down dance party, Klum also posted a photo of a vehicle packed full of groceries and a video of her kissing her husband, Tom Kaulitz, in honor of the holiday.

Molly Sims in Mexico

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

Model Molly Sims posted a series of bikini pictures from her vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In the pictures, Sims can be seen wearing an orange bikini, styled with layered gold necklaces and bracelets, and in one pic the suit was paired with what looks like a margarita.

"WE’RE BACK," Sims captioned the post, before adding "and hopefully not getting the stomach flu from Grey." Grey is one of Sims' three children she shares with her husband, Scott Stuber.

MOLLY SIMS, 48, UNVEILS FIT PHYSIQUE IN BIKINI WHILE ENJOYING A COCKTAIL IN MEXICO

"Parenting is, hands down, the toughest job in the world," Sims wrote on her blog. "Both Scott and I know that being an engaged parent is no small task and that there is no one right way to do it. But after three kids (and making many mistakes and learning along the way), we have discovered a few things that work for our family, most of the time."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang contributed to this report.