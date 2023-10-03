Elizabeth Hurley recalls early days with Hugh Grant and 'alarming' safety pin dress

It’s been nearly 30 years since Elizabeth Hurley hit the red carpet in her iconic safety pin dress, and it continues to draw attention.

During a recent interview, Hurley, 58, reflected on her barely-there ensemble.

"Me and my then-boyfriend Hugh, we lived in a tiny little one-bedroom apartment and the mirror did only come up to here," the British actress and model recalled on "Today," as she pointed to her waist.

"It wasn’t until the next day I got the dress in all its ‘dress-ness.’ It was a little alarming, in a good way… those were early days," she added.

Hurley stunned in the sexy Versace dress at the London premiere of Grant's film, "Four Weddings and a Funeral," in 1994.

In 2019, she rocked a reimagined piece by Versace as she graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar. During the cover interview, she shared the story behind the jaw-dropping dress.

"I was so unprepared for what happened that night," Hurley admitted in the article. "I urgently needed to find a dress to wear for Hugh’s premiere, and in those days I had no idea about fashion. I remember going to an office where they literally fished a dress out of a white plastic bag."

"I took it home and did my own hair and makeup, fighting Hugh for the mirror, which wasn’t even full-length, in our tiny one-bedroom flat," she recalled. "It was all very unglamorous compared to how things get done these days."

Meanwhile, Hurley also dished on her relationship with her 21-year-old son, Damien, as he becomes more independent.

"He’s a grown-up now… he’s written and directed his first movie," the British actress noted. "He’s doing really well, but he’s still my baby."

The "Royals" star talked about her son’s godfather, music icon Elton John, and their loving friendship.

"He’s a wonderful man… I believe he’s in the best point of his life he’s ever, ever been. He’s so happy," she said.

The "Austin Powers" actress continued to gush over the "Tiny Dancer" crooner and noted he’s truly enjoying life with his two young sons, Zachary and Elijah, whom he shares with husband David Furnish.

Hurley additionally pointed out that John is a big supporter of breast cancer awareness — she has been the global ambassador for Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign for nearly three decades.

Hurley continues to join the fight against the disease and has encouraged individuals to get regularly screened by doctors.