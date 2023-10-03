Expand / Collapse search
Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley recalls early days with Hugh Grant and 'alarming' safety pin dress

Hurley stunned in a barely-there dress at her then-boyfriend Hugh Grant's film premiere in 1994

It’s been nearly 30 years since Elizabeth Hurley hit the red carpet in her iconic safety pin dress, and it continues to draw attention. 

During a recent interview, Hurley, 58, reflected on her barely-there ensemble.

"Me and my then-boyfriend Hugh, we lived in a tiny little one-bedroom apartment and the mirror did only come up to here," the British actress and model recalled on "Today," as she pointed to her waist.

elizabeth hurley in safety pin dress with hugh grant

British actress and model Elizabeth Hurley, 58, reflected on her jaw-dropping black safety pin dress that caused quite the stir nearly three decades ago. (Getty Images)

"It wasn’t until the next day I got the dress in all its ‘dress-ness.’ It was a little alarming, in a good way… those were early days," she added.

Hurley stunned in the sexy Versace dress at the London premiere of Grant's film, "Four Weddings and a Funeral," in 1994.

Elizabeth Hurley wearing a black safety pin dress

British actor Hugh Grant and his then-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley arrive at the post-premiere party of Grant's film, "Four Weddings and a Funeral," on May 11, 1994. (Getty Images)

In 2019, she rocked a reimagined piece by Versace as she graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar. During the cover interview, she shared the story behind the jaw-dropping dress.

"I was so unprepared for what happened that night," Hurley admitted in the article. "I urgently needed to find a dress to wear for Hugh’s premiere, and in those days I had no idea about fashion. I remember going to an office where they literally fished a dress out of a white plastic bag."

"I took it home and did my own hair and makeup, fighting Hugh for the mirror, which wasn’t even full-length, in our tiny one-bedroom flat," she recalled. "It was all very unglamorous compared to how things get done these days."

Meanwhile, Hurley also dished on her relationship with her 21-year-old son, Damien, as he becomes more independent.

Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damien on the red carpet

Elizabeth Hurley has a 21-year-old son named Damien. (Franziska Krug/Getty Images for Marcel Remus)

"He’s a grown-up now… he’s written and directed his first movie," the British actress noted. "He’s doing really well, but he’s still my baby."

The "Royals" star talked about her son’s godfather, music icon Elton John, and their loving friendship.

"He’s a wonderful man… I believe he’s in the best point of his life he’s ever, ever been. He’s so happy," she said. 

Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley

Elton John is the godfather to Elizabeth Hurley's son, Damien. (Getty Images)

The "Austin Powers" actress continued to gush over the "Tiny Dancer" crooner and noted he’s truly enjoying life with his two young sons, Zachary and Elijah, whom he shares with husband David Furnish.

Hurley additionally pointed out that John is a big supporter of breast cancer awareness — she has been the global ambassador for Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign for nearly three decades. 

Hurley continues to join the fight against the disease and has encouraged individuals to get regularly screened by doctors. 

