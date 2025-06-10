Elizabeth Hurley poses nude to celebrate her 60th birthday

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elizabeth Hurley ushered in a new decade in her birthday suit.

The "Austin Powers" star posted a photo on Instagram, featuring her sitting in a field with no clothes on, in honor of her 60th birthday. The actress posed with her knees pulled up in front of her chest, as she smiled at the camera.

"Happy birthday to me! This year has already been a wild ride; my 30th year of working with the Estée Lauder Companies, my 30th year as the Global Ambassador of the @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign, the 20th anniversary of @elizabethhurleybeach and… I’m in love ♥️♥️♥️," she wrote.

The caption concluded: "Feeling very blessed and grateful for having the best friends & family in the world ♥️ pic taken this afternoon… in my birthday suit xxx"

ELIZABETH HURLEY AND BROOKE SHIELDS PROVE 'THE BIKINI COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT YOUR BIRTH CERTIFICATE': EXPERT

Her son, Damien, took to the comments section to wish his mom a happy birthday, writing "Hahahah I LOVE YOU ♥️♥️♥️ happy birthday mama xxx"

Fans of the actress also took this as an opportunity to wish Hurley a happy birthday and comment on her ageless look.

"Like the finest of fine wines. Happy birthday," one fan wrote, while another added, "The most beautiful woman in the world!!!"

A third commenter wrote, "Happy birthday, still looking as gorgeous as ever! Hope you have a fantastic day!"

Billy Ray Cyrus shared his own tribute to the star on his account, posting a photo of the two of them cuddling and smiling together, captioning the post, "Happy birthday to the love of my life

Hurley debuted her new romance with the country singer on Easter Sunday, sharing an Instagram post featuring the two of them leaning against a wooden fence. In the photo, Cyrus had his arm wrapped around her and was kissing her on the cheek, as she leaned into his body.

After going Instagram official with her new love, Hurley gushed about her relationship while speaking with European news outlet RTL TV in May.

"We are very happy, we both love country music, we both love the country, and we both love our kids. We're happy together," she told the outlet, per People.

The couple made their red-carpet debut at the opening of the new Valentino Garavani space in Rome later in May. Hurley wore a figure-hugging pink gown with a plunging neckline and cape-like sleeves, while Cyrus posed for photos in an all-black look paired with sunglasses and a cowboy hat.

They first met while filming the 2022 movie, "Christmas In Paradise," and reconnected after Hurley reached out to him after his very public divorce from Firerose in 2024.

When speaking about his relationship, Cyrus told "The Ty Bentli Show" that while they didn't share many scenes together on screen, anytime "we were in the same scene, there was a chemistry there," and that she would make him laugh during a hard time in his life.

"It's just been beautiful," Cyrus said, adding there are "no expectations of where we go from here other than her and her son. I do love him a lot, and it’s great that God brought them into my life when he did. It’s just a good thing. It’s been a long time since I’ve been this happy."