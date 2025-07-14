Elizabeth Hurley shares her time-tested secret to capturing flattering bikini photo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elizabeth Hurley is sharing what she's banned in order to get the perfect bikini photo.

In a recent Instagram post, the 60-year-old "Austin Powers" actress posted a photo of herself in a string bikini, as she divulged what her "secret to flattering bikini pics" is.

"BAN overhead sunlight," she wrote in the caption. "When shooting bikinis, sunrise or sunset are your best friends 😉 We shot this at 7am… By 8am, I was lounging around in one of my equally flattering @elizabethhurleybeach kaftans, feeling glamorous AND shielded from the lethal sun."

The photo featured Hurley in a tan string bikini as she looked off in the distance as she accessorized the Elizabeth Hurley Beach bikini with a gold chain.

ELIZABETH HURLEY POSES NUDE TO CELEBRATE HER 60TH BIRTHDAY

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with compliments for the actress, with one writing "You always look amazing but good to know," and another adding, "Billy Ray is such a lucky man ❤."

Her son, Damian, also took to the comments section, leaving a series of heart emojis for his mom.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

Hurley is no stranger to sharing swimsuit photos of herself on Instagram, having recently posted a picture of herself enjoying a sunny afternoon on a small boat while wearing a low-cut leopard-print swimsuit. In the photo, Hurley can be seen smiling for the camera as a rainbow shines in the sky above her.

"Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue, And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true," she wrote in the caption, referencing the song, "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Thank you for sharing our song in such a sweet… beautiful… and truly wholesome way!!!! You are one of a kind young lady!!! Truly an original," her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus, who recently released a cover of the iconic song with artists Micki Free and Buck 22, wrote in the comments section.

All proceeds of the single will benefit the National Museum of African American Music.

Cyrus and Hurley made their relationship public when they posted a photo of the two of them spending Easter Sunday together. In the photo, the two can be seen leaning on a fence, with Cyrus' arm wrapped around her as he's giving her a kiss on the cheek.

Since then, the two have spoken about their relationship a few times, with Hurley telling Page Six that while she understands people "found Billy and I being together a little surprising," she didn't, adding "we’re actually quite similar and get on extremely well."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We both like to laugh a lot, and we both love the country. And we both love country music, both love movies. We’ve got a lot in common — and cowboy boots, definitely," she explained.