Elizabeth Hurley stuns fans in red bikini post from vacation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elizabeth Hurley is all smiles while posing in a bikini.

In a recent Instagram post, the 60-year-old actress posted a photo of herself in a red Elizabeth Hurley Beach bikini, writing she is "missing paradise" in her caption.

The photo shows the "Austin Powers" star standing on a wooden deck with crystal blue water behind her and a camera hanging off her shoulder as she smiles at the camera in a red bikini with gold chain accents.

Fans flooded the comments section with fire and heart emojis, as others called her "gorgeous."

ELIZABETH HURLEY, CHRISTIE BRINKLEY AND JEWEL LEAD STARS OVER 50 IN AGE-DEFYING SWIMSUIT PHOTOS

"Honestly, you are drinking from the fountain of youth 🫶 please spare me a glass ❤️," one fan wrote, while another added, "Age is just a number."

"You look stunningly amazing🔥❤️" a third fan wrote.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

The actress is no stranger to posting bikini photos on social media, having recently shared photos of herself lounging in a leopard-print bikini while on vacation in the Maldives. The post also featured photos of her enjoying a relaxing bubble bath, including a topless photo of her taken from the back as she rinses out her hair.

Earlier in the year, she also posted photos from her 007 themed New Year's Eve party, which she attended in a white bikini, captioning the post, ""Happy New Year 💋 Starting 2026 with a bang 💃🏻 #007Party."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Featured in some of the photos from her New Year's Eve post was her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus. The two launched their relationship on Easter Sunday in 2025.

During an interview with The Sunday Times in October 2025, Hurley called Cyrus "fabulous" and shared that they are "very happy" in their relationship, and that he spent the summer with her in her hometown of Herefordshire, England.

"He loves it. Obviously, he loves England. The weather is nicer here in the summer than it is in Tennessee," she said. "He lives 40 minutes outside of Nashville. It’s so beautiful. Funnily enough, it actually looks a lot like England. Probably the equivalent of Surrey."

Hurley also discussed how the two have managed to blend their families. Cyrus shares Trace, Brandi, Miley, Noah and Braison Cyrus with his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus and another son, Christopher, from a previous relationship, while Hurley has one son, Damian, from a previous relationship.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Damian and Miley [Cyrus] have met. Billy’s kids are great, and Billy has spent a lot of time with Damian. Everyone loves everyone — it’s lovely," Hurley said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP