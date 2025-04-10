Elizabeth Hurley and Brooke Shields prove 'the bikini couldn't care less about your birth certificate': expert

Elizabeth Hurley and Brooke Shields are redefining 59 as they stunned in bikinis earlier this week.

In photos and videos shared to Instagram, the actresses, who both turn 60 this year, flaunted their toned figures in skimpy two-piece swimsuits while on vacation.

The "Blue Lagoon" star posted a trio of images in which she soaks up the sun while rocking a black and white two-piece. In a video Hurley uploaded, she played in the ocean waves as she sported a revealing taupe bikini embellished with gold chain links from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimwear line.

Shields and Hurley are among the stars who are proving that "60 isn't a milestone; it’s a mindset," according to PR and branding expert Eric Schiffer.

"The bikini couldn't care less about your birth certificate," the Reputation Management Consultants chairman told Fox News Digital.

ELIZABETH HURLEY, SYDNEY SWEENEY HEAT UP THE HOLIDAY SEASON: PHOTOS

"It’s no longer about aging gracefully. It's about aging gloriously," he added. "Beauty doesn’t fade; it evolves. When you look this good at 60, you redefine the meaning of prime."

By putting their confidence on full display, Shields, Hurley and other stars "inspire many people to embrace each stage of life with style and grace," Schiffer said.

"It reminds us that life doesn’t end at 50 or 60. It accelerates," he added.

Doug Eldridge of Achilles PR told Fox News Digital the celebrities were setting a positive example with their age-defying appearances.

"Credit to these women — both for putting in the hard work to maintain this aesthetic at that age, and for having the self-confidence and positive body image; not only to pull it off, but to attempt it in the first place. In an era of sweeping mental health crises, this is a testament to self-confidence and an empowering sense of self," Eldridge said.

Beverly Hills cosmetic dermatologist Jason Emer shared his opinion on how Shields, Hurley and other stars have maintained their youthful looks and fit physiques as they've aged.

"The secret lies in a holistic approach to wellness and beauty," Emer said.

"These women understand that maintaining a youthful appearance and vibrant health requires more than just good genes. It’s a combination of cutting-edge medical aesthetics; a disciplined fitness regime; a clean, anti-inflammatory diet; and a focus on inner wellness."

Emer noted the women were "investing in their healthspan, not just their lifespan."

"They maintain muscle mass, prioritize collagen-boosting foods, incorporate biohacking techniques and take medical-grade supplements, all of which have a profound impact on their overall vitality and appearance," he said.

"What sets them apart is their commitment to staying ahead of aging, taking preventative measures instead of waiting for the effects to show up."

Emer noted that many stars who rose to fame in their youth are challenging aging stereotypes with their confidence.

"Christie Brinkley, Elizabeth Hurley and others like them have completely shifted the narrative around aging," he said. "They’re showing that aging doesn’t mean decline, but rather it can represent a new chapter where one gains confidence, embraces wisdom and celebrates the beauty that comes with experience.

"They’re redefining what it means to age gracefully, focusing not on fighting aging, but thriving at any age," Emer added. "The traditional idea that youth is the only measure of beauty is being replaced with the understanding that beauty is timeless. Aging doesn’t have to mean losing vibrancy; it’s about gaining elegance and confidence."

Over the years, many stars have revealed how they are flipping the script on aging into their 50s, 60s, 70s and beyond.

Elizabeth Hurley, 59

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Elizabeth Hurley previously shared some of her age-defying beauty and wellness secrets in a 2017 interview with The Cut.

"People often ask me how you can look good as you age, and, for me, it’s a couple of things," the "Austin Powers" star said. "You need to look after your skin. That’s important.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"You also have to look after your health," she added. "You can’t look good if you’re not healthy, and diet plays a big part. You can’t smoke and have too much alcohol. We all get hard knocks in life, but it’s important to stay positive and stay engaged and not be angry. Anger doesn’t seem to go hand in hand with wellness."

Brooke Shields, 59

Brooke Shields, who rose to fame at the age of 12 when she played a child prostitute in the controversial 1978 movie "Pretty Baby" and became a household name at 15 after starring in 1980's "The Blue Lagoon," detailed her experience with aging in her 2025 memoir, "Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old."

During a January appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Shields shared that her book was inspired by an encounter with a man that left her "shocked."

"I was at a cocktail party, and I was having a nice conversation with a gentleman, and he was sort of impressing me with his knowledge of wine, so I decided to talk about my vintage," the "Blue Lagoon" star said.

"And I said, ‘Oh, I’m 59,’ and he said, ‘I wish you didn’t tell me that.'"

Shields recalled that she was "shocked" by the man's remark, though she understood he had "a knee-jerk reaction."

BROOKE SHIELDS CONTEMPLATED DRIVING HER CAR INTO A WALL ON THE FREEWAY AFTER GIVING BIRTH FOR THE FIRST TIME

"In that one moment, he had to understand his age, he had to understand that I was no longer ‘Blue Lagoon,’ and all of it got put on its head," she said.

"Unless you are a figure that sadly dies early, you don’t stay frozen. And so it made me really start thinking of what we do, especially in this country, to women," Shields explained. "And then, for me, to be around this long but not be 15, and have people imprint on me at age 15, or maybe I was in their locker or their posters."

The "Suddenly Susan" alum told Clarkson a fan expressed a similar sentiment while commenting during one of her Instagram Live videos.

"I got one of the little notes that said, ‘Wow, I wish you looked like the way you used to look,’" she said. "And I was like, ‘Read the title of my book. Do you understand what you’re doing culturally?’"

While Shields asserted that the comments didn't bother her, she said she felt "offended for women who are not allowed to age gracefully."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"You’re either the sexy girl at the bar or you’re in Depends, and there’s no middle ground," Shields said. "I love this middle ground because I’ve earned it.

"By the time you’re 59, you start going, ‘He he he, come on, bring it on, and I’m going to have fun.'"

Christie Brinkley, 71

Last year, Christie Brinkley spoke about why she continues to share photos of herself in swimsuits.

"I post these pictures because I hear from women my age all the time that say, ‘Thank you for changing the way people think about the numbers,'" the former Sports Illustrated model told Fox News Digital in April 2024.

"Back in the day, numbers represented something. I remember people thinking that, after 30, you should never wear your hair past your shoulders or your hemline needed to hover your knee caps.

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY SHARES THROWBACK SI SWIMSUIT PICS, THANKS MAGAZINE FOR PROVING ‘NUMBERS DON’T DICTATE TO US'

"I’ve always found those rules so limiting," she added. "Everybody’s different, everybody’s unique. But it’s like telling a gymnast she can’t do flips past a certain age. It doesn’t make sense. If you’ve got great legs, show them. If there’s something about yourself that you really love, celebrate that. Don’t be controlled by those numbers."

Halle Berry, 58

In February, Halle Berry launched her platform Respin, which aims to "redefine menopause and longevity, providing women with resources and support to navigate this life stage and feel their best," according to its website.

HALLE BERRY'S SURPRISE ADDITION TO HER FAMILY: ‘IT’S A FULL HOUSE'

During an interview on "Today," the Oscar winner shared her view on how women can feel empowered as they age.

"We don’t have to just fall off into obscurity when we hit 40," Berry said. "We have half of our life to still live."

"We are really our best selves. We’ve worked our whole lives. We’ve raised our kids. Many of us have gotten to the top of our career," she continued. "It’s not time to sit down. It’s time to reinvent.

"It’s time to have a beautiful, glorious second act. We just need to know how."

Salma Hayek, 58

Salma Hayek has continued to showcase her age-defying looks in swimsuit photos she shares on social media.

In a 2021 interview with People magazine, Hayek opened up about how her body image has changed over the years.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time," she told People magazine in 2020.

SALMA HAYEK DYES HER HAIR FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE QUARANTINE

"I used to criticize myself so much.

"Now, when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in 10 years."

Paulina Porizkova, 60

Paulina Porizkova has frequently spoken out on social media about the pressure that women face as they age.

In 2021, the model shared an Instagram photo of herself in a gold bikini and penned a lengthy caption in which she addressed phrases like "reverse aging" and "anti [aging]," which she noted were harmful because they are not possible to achieve.

"Combat age. Reverse aging. Rejuvenate. Anti age. None of this is possible," she mused . "Yet, if you do an internet search on aging, this is what you’ll get. Pills, potions and workouts to fight the aging process. You know what the only way to stop aging? Dying.

"I do not want to fight myself everyday for the rest of my life," she added. "But I do want to make the best of what I was given. And I want to shine a bright light in the dark corners of the shame that is heaped on women for daring to age.

PAULINA PORIZKOVA POSES TOPLESS AFTER BREAKUP WITH AARON SORKIN

"I can’t change the world alone, but if you feel like I do, there are some amazing women here on IG that I get inspired by everyday. There are many many more, and inspirations for all different reasons, but for now I’m just picking those who are accepting their aging and making it beautiful."

To celebrate turning 60 Wednesday, Porizkova posted a photo of herself in a blue bikini, writing, "Reached level 60 today! Grateful, inspired, full of joy and waaaay too busy enjoying it all to post more - for now. And THANK ALL OF YOU FOR THE BEST WISHES- I APPRECIATE THEM AND YOU SO MUCH! Back next week to share all the fun- but for now, I’m living it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lisa Rinna, 61

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna continues to shine in her bikinis on Instagram despite some negative comments.

In 2022, Rinna defended Porizkova on social media after an Instagram user called her "old and ugly" in a comment on her bikini post.

Rinna fired back at the negative comment, posting an image of herself in a green bikini on her Instagram story and writing, "Paulina Porizkova posted a photo of herself in a bikini and she was called old and ugly for doing so."

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR LISA RINNA GETS EMOTIONAL ABOUT MOM'S STROKE

"Well I'm 58 and here is my 'old and ugly.'"

The reality TV personality also celebrated her 59th birthday with bikini shots on Instagram.

"Another trip around the Sun. This is 59," she captioned the images.