Elizabeth Hurley stuns in cheetah-print bikini during luxe Maldives escape

Elizabeth Hurley showcased her signature cheetah-print swimwear during a Maldives getaway to start the new year.

The actress and model shared a series of tropical photos and videos on Instagram as she vacationed in the Maldives, offering fans a glimpse at her stay on a newly opened private island.

Hurley revealed she was among the first guests to visit the brand-new resort, arriving by seaplane directly to her villa’s private jetty before settling in for a luxury island escape.

In one photo, Hurley smiled while lounging poolside, wearing oversized sunglasses as she relaxed against a bright blue ocean backdrop. She appeared carefree as she soaked in the sunshine, her long hair falling loosely over her shoulders.

The 60-year-old showed off another angle of the resort while enjoying a fresh coconut drink, reclining on a striped lounge chair with the turquoise water stretching out behind her.

Hurley also shared a serene bath moment from her villa, posting a topless photo taken from behind as she rinsed her hair beneath running water, with bubbles and flower petals floating around her.

Her getaway continued with a dramatic pose on a wooden jetty, where Hurley stood with her arms raised while wearing a plunging white swimsuit paired with sheer lace pants. The ocean villas framed the background as palm trees swayed nearby.

In another nighttime photo, Hurley posed alongside her son, 23-year-old actor and model Damian Hurley. The mother-son duo smiled for the camera as she wore a fitted blush-toned dress and carried a woven handbag. Damian opted for a colorful patterned outfit featuring a partially unbuttoned shirt and matching trousers, with the illuminated resort architecture glowing behind them.

The vacation content also included a video captioned, "Wish you were here," showing Hurley wearing her signature cheetah-print bikini from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection.

In the montage, she frolicked in the water and struck a series of playful poses. Hurley smiled as she swam, leaned back into the pool and lifted her arms above her head in one clip.

Hurley captioned her first carousel post by praising the Maldives destination and the resort staff, calling the experience "a perfect way to kick off 2026."

Fans quickly flooded the comments with reactions, including one user who joked, "Hugh Grant was a dope 😂," referencing Hurley’s famous past relationship with the actor.

The longtime model and entrepreneur has remained closely associated with swimwear over the years, frequently modeling designs from her own Elizabeth Hurley Beach line during vacations.

Hurley’s trip also included time with her son, Damian Hurley, who has previously spoken publicly about her relationship with boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus.

According to Just Jared, Damian shared an Instagram Story after Hurley and Cyrus attended the 2025 CMA Awards in November, defending his mother’s romance and praising the country singer.

The 23-year-old actor and model described Cyrus as "one of the sweetest men I’ve ever met," adding that he loves seeing his mother happy and that the family dynamic works well.

Damian later celebrated Christmas with his mother and Cyrus, with both Damian and Hurley sharing holiday photos together on Instagram.

