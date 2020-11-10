'DWTS' host Tyra Banks recreates Jennifer Lopez's iconic plunging Versace gown look from 2000 Grammys

Tyra Banks channeled her inner Jennifer Lopez on Monday night's "Dancing with the Stars" in honor of its "Icons Night."

Banks, 46, who has been subject to scrutiny in recent months since replacing hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on the ABC dance competition show, stunned in her own replica of Lopez's infamous low-cut Versace gown the singer wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards.

"What's up, America?" Banks said passionately to the crowd, adding, "J to the Lo."

The former "America's Next Top Model" judge strutted the stage in the green and gold number. She even replicated Lopez's half-up half-down hairstyle.

The "Icons Night" episode featured dancers and celebrity partners dressing up as icons in music. Later in the episode, Banks channeled Nicki Minaj, 37, with a silver outfit and bright pink wig. The episode featured Backstreet Boys' AJ McClean, 42, and his professional partner Cheryl Burke, 36, getting eliminated.

Banks' look wasn't as daring as Lopez's original version, however. The "On the Floor" singer left little to the imagination on the Grammys red carpet 20 years ago with the chiffon green dress that featured a cut so low that it bared her cleavage all the way down to below her belly button.

Back in 2018, Lopez discussed just what she's done with the iconic green, navel-grazing designer gown. It turns out she has it enshrined in her closet right at home.

"I wouldn’t rock it again on a red carpet. But it lives in my house. It’s on a little mannequin in my house,” the mother of twins, now 51, told USA Today.

That same year, the Italian fashion house showcased a similar plunging dress at its pre-fall runway show in New York City. It featured a new heart print pattern inspired by the late founder, Gianni Versace.

Then, in 2019, the luxury label teamed up with lifestyle brand Concepts to create a limited-edition version of its “Chain Reaction” sneaker inspired by the pop star’s memorably risqué gown.

