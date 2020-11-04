'Dancing with the Stars' host Tyra Banks reveals wardrobe malfunction fans may have missed

Tyra Banks' first season of "Dancing with the Stars" is well underway and despite a few bumps in the road, she's managed to keep one mishap off of viewers' radar.

The 46-year-old model, also an executive producer on the show, wanted to bring an element of fashion to the show, which she told Entertainment Tonight, includes outfit changes once or twice per episode.

While she's been able to hold up her end of the promise, Banks experienced a fashion fumble early on in the season.

"I think it was the third or fourth episode, I walk out and my hand is on my back and I was holding my dress together," said the star. "It was not zipped up! And I did not have on any of my jewelry."

Later in the night, however, the television personality ironed things out.

"Then, you'll notice, a couple of acts later my hand is down, I'm zipped up and I have on jewelry," she recalled.

Having been a model for a while now, Banks has donned some unique getups, but she's keeping some of that in check on "DWTS."

"There's certain rules that I have. You have to play to your strengths, so I play to making sure that the waist is snatched -- because, if it's not, I'm well-endowed naturally and it can look a little bit like a mumu," revealed the star. "I have very broad shoulders and sometimes the dress doesn't really cover the shoulder... so it's got to be wide enough ..."

She's also ruled out satin for certain parts of her body.

"Satin on my booty, shows cellulite, satin on my boobies on TV makes the size they already are ten times bigger," said Banks. "So there's all these [things to remember], like a checklist."

Banks' "booty" has caused other problems for her wardrobe prep on the show.

"Sometimes I put something on and I'm like, 'OK, they obviously don't know I got a booty,' cause it's something like off the runway," she said. "Yes I used to model, I did fashion shows, fashion weeks, all across the globe -- but I don't have that body anymore. But for some reason designers just think, 'Oh she was a model, let's give her this size four.'"

She added: "Honey can you add a ten to that?"