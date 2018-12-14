Jennifer Lopez reveals she keeps iconic Versace gown on a mannequin

We’ve all got that one sentimental piece of clothing we just have to hang on to — though Jennifer Lopez’s cherished item is probably more glamorous.

The 49-year-old star has revealed that she’s enshrined the iconic green, semi-sheer, navel-grazing Versace gown that she sported to the Grammy Awards in 2000 in a unique way — by keeping it on a mannequin in her closet.

"I wouldn’t rock it again on a red carpet. But it lives in my house. It’s on a little mannequin in my house,” the mom of twins told USA Today in an interview published Dec 12.

When questioned by the reporter if the immortal gown resided in her “living room,” J.Lo quickly retorted that such a placement would be “creepy and weird.”

Instead, she’s found an ideal forever home for the garment in a more logical place — “in a closet… on a dress form."

Earlier this month, at Versace’s inaugural pre-fall runway show in New York City, designers for the Italian fashion house made waves as they sent the notoriously plunging dress down the runway in a new heart print pattern inspired by the late founder, Gianni Versace.

The look was even modeled by Amber Valetta, who first wore the dress on the runway in 1999.

Lopez, meanwhile, says her edition of the original dress is best kept in retirement.

"I did the whole Versace thing again. I think I’m done with that," she told USA Today — though she’s not opposed to exploring options for future capitalization.

"Sergey [Brin] needs to send me my check," the star quipped of the old joke that her barely-there Versace look sparked the creation of Google Images. "Get on it."