Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson balances 'estrogenic' energy at home with testosterone onscreen

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is outnumbered by women at home, but wouldn't have it any other way.

"I grew up an only child," The "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" star told "Extra." "My dad was tough. He kicked my ass, so there was a lot of testosterone growing up, so there is this balance, having all this estrogenic energy, then also me having the opportunity to infuse 'father' and hopefully setting a standard of what a man should be in their lives."

The former WWE superstar-turned box office king shares daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1, with partner Lauren Hashian and soon-to-be NYU student Simone, 17, with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

Johnson gushed of Jasmine, "She’s so beautiful, and her and Tia — and of course my oldest Simone — it’s just the best thing... I have a house full of just strong, bad-ass women... It’s terrifying, but it’s awesome."

Of course, he gets his fill of testosterone when he's on the clock. He stars in the upcoming "Hobbs & Shaw" with buddy Jason Statham, with whom he got along great on the set of "Fast & Furious 8" despite some beefs with other unnamed co-stars.

"From 'Fast 8'... Jason and I — and the filmmakers, the studio, and the fans — started to see this, interesting chemistry happen," he said. "This relationship that I have with Jason is a lot of fun. With a guy like that ... His ego is so big, like his head, you just got to placate the star."

Johnson was also excited to work with Idris Elba, whose villain character is described in the trailers as "Black Superman."

"We have a triple throwdown, smack down, every-way-down you want to say, between myself, Idris and Jason that goes down at the end of the movie," he said. "It is just bananas."