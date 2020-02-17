'Price Is Right' postpones production following death of Drew Carey's ex-fiancée Amie Harwick

Upcoming tapings of "The Price is Right" have been postponed following the death of Amie Harwick, the ex-fiancée of host Drew Carey.

The announcement was confirmed to Fox News by a representative from Fremantle, the show's production company.

According to the statement, production has been postponed for "this week," and The Hollywood Reporter stated the delay could extend until the week of March 2.

The outlet reported that because episodes are taped months in advance, the program's air schedule will not be affected.

Harwick was found dead in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood, and an ex-boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of murder, police confirmed to Fox News.

Harwick, 38, a Los Angeles family therapist, apparently plummeted from a third-floor balcony to her death early Saturday, according to a news release from the LAPD.

The suspect, 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested outside his home in Playa del Rey and booked on murder charges, the release explained. Harwick and Pursehouse recently had broken up and she filed a restraining order against him, but it had expired and she had seen him two weeks ago.

Harwick and Carey had started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in 2018 -- but called it off less than a year later. A representative for Carey described the split as "very amicable."

Police said they were responding to reports of a "woman screaming" on Saturday when her roommate said Harwick was being "assaulted inside of her residence." When officers found Harwick, she was "unresponsive" and they determined her injuries were "consistent with a fall."

The Los Angeles Fire Department then rushed her to a hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

Police also found "possible evidence of a struggle" and "forced entry" to the home.

In addition to Harwick's work in therapy, she also appeared in the 2015 documentary, "Addicted to Sexting."

