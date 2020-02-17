Amie Harwick's ex-fiancé Drew Carey breaks silence following therapist's death

Drew Carey is mourning the loss of his ex-fiancée Dr. Amie Harwick.

On Monday, the comic and "The Price Is Right" host took to social media to share an emotional tribute to Harwick.

"I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did," Carey captioned a 2-second holiday clip of the pair. In the post, Carey is seen wrapping his arm around Harwick's waist as she grabs a polar bear's paw.

Harwick, 38, was found dead in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood, and an ex-boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of murder, police confirmed to Fox News.

Harwick, a Los Angeles family therapist, apparently plummeted from a third-floor balcony to her death early Saturday, according to a news release from the LAPD.

The suspect, 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested outside his home in Playa del Rey and booked on murder charges, the release explained. Harwick and Pursehouse recently had broken up and she filed a restraining order against him, but it had expired and she had seen him two weeks ago.

Harwick and Carey started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in 2018, but called it off less than a year later. A representative for Carey described the split as "very amicable."

Police said they were responding to reports of a "woman screaming" on Saturday when her roommate said Harwick was being "assaulted inside of her residence." When officers found Harwick, she was "unresponsive" and they determined her injuries were "consistent with a fall."

The Los Angeles Fire Department then transported her to a local hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

Police also found "possible evidence of a struggle" and "forced entry to the residence."

In addition to Harwick's work in therapy, she also appeared in the 2015 documentary, "Addicted to Sexting."

Fox News' Mike Arroyo and Jessica Napoli contributed to this report