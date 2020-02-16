Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Drew Carey's ex-fiancée Amie Harwick murdered, ex-boyfriend arrested, police say

By Mike Arroyo | Fox News
Dr. Amie Harwick, the ex-fiancée of comic and "The Price Is Right" host Drew Carey, was found dead in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood, and an ex-boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of murder, police told multiple news outlets Sunday.

Harwick, 38, a Los Angeles family therapist, apparently plummeted from a third-floor balcony to her death early Saturday, TMZ reported.

The suspect, 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested outside his home in Playa del Rey and booked on murder charges, the website added. Harwick and Pursehouse recently had broken up and she filed a restraining order against him, but it recently expired, Deadline reported.

Dr. Amie Harwick, seen here with Drew Carey in December 2017, was murdered in Los Angeles over the weekend, police said.

Dr. Amie Harwick, seen here with Drew Carey in December 2017, was murdered in Los Angeles over the weekend, police said. (Michael Bezjian/WireImage, File)

Harwick and Carey had started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in 2018 -- but called it off less than a year later. A representative for Carey described the split as "very amicable."

Police said they were responding to reports of a "woman screaming" on Saturday when her roommate said Harwick was being attacked, KCBS reported. When officers found Harwick, they determined her injuries were "consistent with a fall." Doctors pronounced her dead at a nearby hospital.

Detectives also found "possible evidence of a struggle," the news station added.

In addition to Harwick's work in therapy, she also appeared in the 2015 documentary, "Addicted to Sexting."

