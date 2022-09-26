Dr. Dre's advice for Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show: 'It is an extreme amount of pressure'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dr. Dre had some advice for Rihanna, the NFL's next Super Bowl halftime show performer.

Dre, who performed during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, admitted he's a "super fan" of the musician during an interview Sunday with Apple Music 1.

"Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do it, and I’m a super fan of Rihanna," the rapper told Ebro Darden. "I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do."

He added: "I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high."

Dre performed along with Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for last year's show. 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak also made guest performances. The rapper claimed having a successful show requires the "right people."

"Put the right people around you, and have fun," he said. "That’s basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show."

Dr. Dre revealed the 2021 Super Bowl halftime performance caused him to be "extremely nervous."

"I don’t know if I’ve ever been that nervous before," he admitted "Not only that, I don’t know if I’ve ever looked more forward to a Monday morning. So it’s the preparation and making sure you have the right people around you. All of these people came through for me, and everybody was extremely enthusiastic about the show. We had a good time, although it’s a lot of things and a lot of people you have to depend on. You’re talking about at least 3,000 people that you have to depend on to get this show right for 13 minutes."

"So it is an extreme amount of pressure, but it’s fun at the same time," Dr. Dre continued. "When it’s done, it’s like goosebumps, bro. I got goosebumps, especially from the reaction that we got from the show, and especially being able to do the show with all of my friends."

Rihanna, who hasn't released an album since 2016, was announced as the headliner for the big NFL event on Sunday. Just days before, the NFL announced Apple Music would be the sponsor of the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

Pepsi had previously sponsored the show for the past 10 years.