©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Super Bowl 2022 halftime show has Hollywood, fans 'officially' losing themselves: 'That's what it's all about'

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar took the stage during Super Bowl LVI halftime

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar shared the stage for Super Bowl LVI's much-anticipated halftime show.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre kicked off the show with "The Next." They flowed right into "California Love" after.

50 Cent made a surprise appearance and performed "In Da Club."

Mary J. Blige took the stage wearing a rhinestoned outfit paired with over-the-knee boots. She performed "Family Affair." The singer also belted "No More Drama."

Kendrick Lamar performed a medley of songs with an entourage of back-up dancers. All the back-up dancers wore bleached hair cuts and beards.

Eminem followed Lamar. He began with "Lose Yourself."

Dr. Dre played the piano for the intro of "Still D.R.E." and was joined by the rest of the performers to wrap up the show.

Stars raved about the halftime show on social media.

"THAT WAS A BOMB OF RADICAL LOVE THANK YOU #SuperBowl HALFTIME SHOW!! Incredible!! That’s what it’s all about!!" Lady Gaga tweeted.

"Well. That was AMAZING. #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime," said Valerie Bertinelli.

"Possibly the coolest halftime show of all time," Josh Gad wrote on Twitter.

"Bruh I am losing my mind right now," Halsey tweeted.

"Officially lost myself. This halftime show is CRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAZY," Kerry Washington added.

Together the musicians have 44 Grammy awards. Eminem has the most, earning 15 throughout his career.

Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Blige and Lamar join a long list of musicians who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and most recently The Weeknd.

Snoop Dogg called the halftime show a "great moment" that combined "the biggest sporting event in the world" with hip-hop, "the biggest form of music in the world."

"We appreciate the NFL for even entertaining hip-hop because we know a lot of people that don’t want hip-hop onstage," he said. "But we’re here now and there’s nothing you can do about it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

