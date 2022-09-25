Rihanna confirmed 2023 NFL Super Bowl LVII halftime show performer at State Farm Stadium

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rihanna is heading to Super Bowl LVII as the 2023 halftime show performer at State Farm Stadium outside of Phoenix, Arizona on Feb. 12.

The 34-year-old billionaire, who has nine Grammy Awards to her name, shared an image to Instagram on Sunday afternoon of her tattooed hand holding an official NFL football.

Prior to the NFL's confirmation, Taylor Swift was rumored to be standing at the 50-yard line as the main act at halftime.

The league confirmed their leading act only minutes later with the same photo posted across their social platforms, with the caption, "Let’s GO @badgalriri @rocnation #SBLBII @applemusic @nflonfox."

Super Bowl LVII will be sponsored by Apple Music after a decade with Pepsi. In addition, Jay-Z's Roc Nation is returning for the third year to help produce the halftime spectacular.

"Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment," said Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, in a release from the NFL.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage," said Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music. "Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance."

Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, and made history, garnering five Creative Arts Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Variety Special (Live), a first for the show.

Previous Super Bowl Halftime Show performances include The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince, Madonna and more.

Rihanna and her partner, musician A$AP Rocky, welcomed a baby boy in May.

The couple have been friend for years, and went public with their relationship in 2020. He told GQ last year that she is the "love of his life."

"[It’s] so much better when you got the one," he said. "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one."

In July, she was named the youngest self-made female billionaire by Forbes when she hit the $1.4 billion net worth marker, earned by her music, beauty and fashion ventures.

Rihanna owns 50% of Fenty Beauty, and a 30% stake in her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand. Her beauty brand alone reportedly garnered $550 million in 2020.