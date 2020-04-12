Rihanna jabs Trump, says she's too busy 'trying to save the world' from coronavirus to release music

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rihanna is speaking her mind.

During an Instagram Live session this past Friday, a fan asked the 32-year-old singer when her upcoming album will be released, when she implied that she's working harder to flatten the coronavirus curve than President Trump

"If one of y'all motherf--ers ask me about the album one more time when I'm trying to save the world, unlike y'all president," said Rihanna, per E! News. "[We will fight] on sight."

Rihanna's been working hard amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a recent statement, it was revealed that the singer's Clara Lionel Foundation has donated $5 million to various causes.

The organizations receiving funds from Rihanna's foundation have been supporting local food banks, accelerating testing, providing protective equipment, helping develop vaccines and more.

She also recently partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to make a $4.2 million donation to support domestic-violence victims.

Although she's given no release date, Rihanna previously promised it would be available in 2019. She did, however, reveal to British Vogue recently that's she's working hard on new music.

“I can’t say when I’m going to drop,” Rihanna said in an interview published last month. “But, I am very aggressively working on music."

“I don’t want my albums to feel like themes,” she also explained. “There are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out.”

Rihanna's latest release came in the form of a collaboration with PARTYNEXTDOOR called "Believe It."