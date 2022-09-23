Taylor Swift turned down Super Bowl halftime offer: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Swift was reportedly asked to host the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, but turned down the offer because the timing is not right.

According to TMZ, Swift was approached by the NFL to host the next Super Bowl, but she declined, stating she does not want to perform the big event until she finishes rerecording her first six albums.

A representative for Swift did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

In 2019, Scooter Braun was part of a group of people who acquired the rights to her first six albums. Braun has sold the master recordings, which led Swift to rerecord her albums in an effort to regain the rights to her music.

She has already rerecorded and released "Red" and "Fearless," which leaves "Taylor Swift," "Speak Now," "1989," and "Reputation."

A source told the outlet that Swift would love to perform during a Super Bowl halftime, but it is just not the right time now. Once she finishes her projects, she would be open to the opportunity, a source shared.

The NFL declined to comment on the matter when reached by Fox News Digital.

The "Swifties," as Swift's fans are often called, went into a frenzy on Friday after the NFL announced Apple Music would be the sponsor of the Super Bowl LVII show. While Swift was not named or used in any of the promotional material, fans took the midnight announcement as a clue.

"We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show," the league said in the announcement.

"We couldn't think of a more appropriate partner for the world's most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology."

Fans also pointed to Swift's partnership with Coca-Cola as a reason why she wouldn't have been chosen as a performer in the past. Until this year, Pepsi had been a longtime sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show.

Mary J. Blige performed at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show along with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

A source told TMZ that the NFL is still on the hunt to find the best performer for the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.