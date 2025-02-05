Donnie Wahlberg knows where Hollywood couples 'go wrong' in their marriages

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy have been married for nearly a decade, and the actor knows where Hollywood couples "go wrong" in their marriages.

The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last year and have been very vocal about their mutual adoration over the years. The couple renew their vows yearly on their wedding anniversary.

Since Wahlberg has a good track record with his marriage, the "Blue Bloods" star told Fox News Digital where he believes couples in Hollywood "go wrong" in their marriages.

TOM SELLECK HOPES TO WORK WITH 'YELLOWSTONE' CREATOR AFTER 'BLUE BLOODS,' WANTS TO 'SIT ON A HORSE AGAIN'

"Our relationship is at the center of our lives. You know, we put the relationship first and the career second. And whenever we do that, our careers, more good things into our careers because we put each other first, right?

"And I think that's probably where a lot of Hollywood couples go wrong, is they put Hollywood first or their careers first, and they put the relationship second. We put the relationship first. And in doing that, every decision we make is based on how is it going to impact our family? How is it going to impact our relationship?" Wahlberg said.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR INSTAGRAM POST

The pair posted a joint Instagram for Valentine's Day, wishing their followers a "Happy Valentine’s day from The Wahlbergs! Sending love and light to all!"

The post featured a photo of Wahlberg carrying McCarthy, as both of them are smiling at the camera in front of a pink background, dressed in all black.

As far as Valentine's Day plans, Wahlberg told Fox News Digital he's just happy he and McCarthy will both be home and not working.

"So we might take a little trip or do something romantic," Wahlberg said. "We keep romance at the center of our relationship. Right? And we make a point, since we've been together, to act like we're still in the dating phase. And when people start dating, they put a lot of effort into their relationship because they want to make it last. And then, when they start to become closer, they stop doing those little things that they did to make it last and expect it to last.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"We will do something fun and romantic," he continued.

"And I think that's probably where a lot of Hollywood couples go wrong, is they put Hollywood first or their careers first, and they put the relationship second." — Donnie Wahlberg

In 2023, McCarthy surprised Wahlberg by covering the living room of his apartment with heart-shaped red balloons and Valentine's Day decorations.

"C'mon … c'mon … c'mon," Wahlberg could be heard saying as he panned the camera around the room in a video that he shared on his Instagram Story at the time. He turned the camera to film the couple's dogs and asked them playfully, "Did you guys do that or did your mom?"

"She got me again!" the "Band of Brothers" alum wrote on the clip, adding, "Love you my forever Valentine" and tagging McCarthy.

Wahlberg reportedly lived in a New Jersey apartment when he was filming his hit TV series "Blue Bloods."

The Boston native also had a sweet Valentine's surprise planned for McCarthy. He shared another video in which a camera was filming an empty room apparently in advance of a Zoom meeting.

"Donnie Wahlberg!" the former Playboy model could be heard saying happily off camera.

"Yes?" he asked, to which she replied, "You're so crazy!"

"Why?" Wahlberg responded.

McCarthy then walked into the frame holding a giant gold and pink balloon bouquet as the two burst into laughter.

"You're so crazy," she said again while showing off the bouquet and beaming at the camera.

"I love you," he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I love you so much," McCarthy replied.

Wahlberg wrote on the clip, "She thought we had a Zoom meeting until…I got her again!"

"Never stop loving," he added.

The New Kids on the Block founding member and the "Masked Singer" judge began dating in July 2014 and went on to tie the knot in August 2014.

The "Blue Bloods" star also spoke to Fox News Digital about the release of ID's "Very Scary Lovers," which is a true-crime special about couples whose relationships turned violent. Wahlberg and McCarthy hosted the special, which was a spin-off of "Very Scary People."

"'Very Scary Lovers'… it was really fun to work with her. And, you know, of course, the subject matter wasn't that fun, but being on set together was fun," Wahlberg said of his wife. "Working with her is fun."

"Very Scary Lovers" is available to watch on ID now.

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this report