©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'The Masked Singer' reveals first costume for Season 6

Host Nick Cannon returns as well as judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
"The Masked Singer" is returning to a screen near you very soon.

The FOX singing competition series is known for its elaborate and intricate costumes that conceal the celebrity contestant's identity while performing. 

Fox LA has an exclusive first look at Season 6's newest costume: The Dalmatian. It features a dalmatian dog in full football attire including pads and a helmet. 

Host Nick Cannon, who surprised audiences as Bulldog last season, said performing in the costume is no joke.

"I know what they’re going through," he said. "Until you actually get in there and you’re drenched with sweat and you can’t wipe your eyes but still having to get the best performance you possibly can, crazy."

A prior contestant who competed on ‘The Masked Singer' in a seahorse costume.

A prior contestant who competed on ‘The Masked Singer' in a seahorse costume. (Michael Becker/FOX)

Last season, the winner was "Piglet," aka musician artist Nick Lachey from the '90s boy band 98 Degrees. Second place went to the Grammy-winning singer JoJo whose costume was the "Black Swan," and third was rapper/producer Wiz Khalifa who was the "Chameleon."

Returning for Season 6 are judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger.

"The Masked Singer" Season 6 premieres on Wednesday, September 22 at 8 p.m. on FOX.

