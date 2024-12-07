Tom Selleck hopes to work with 'Yellowstone' creator after 'Blue Bloods,' wants to 'sit on a horse again'

Tom Selleck is looking toward the future as his hit show "Blue Bloods" comes to an end after 14 seasons.

During a new interview with Parade, the 79-year-old actor, who has played Commissioner Frank Reagan in the crime drama since 2010, revealed that he is not planning to retire anytime soon.

Selleck shared that he hopes to make a return to the Western genre in a project led by "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan.

."A good Western’s always on my list," Selleck said. "I miss that; I want to sit on a horse again."

Selleck, who lives on a 63-acre ranch in Ventura, California, previously starred in six Westerns.

The actor first played a cowboy in the 1979 TV miniseries "The Sacketts," starring opposite Sam Elliott, Jeff Osterhage, and Glenn Ford. The show was based on two of famed Western fiction writer Louis L'Amour's books. The same year, Selleck teamed up with Jerry Reed in the TV movie "Concrete Cowboys."

Selleck reunited with Elliott and Osterhage in 1982's "The Shadow Riders." In 1990, Selleck appeared in one of his best-known cowboy roles, starring as sharpshooter Matthew Quigley in the hit Australian Western "Quigley Down Under."

During his interview with Parade, Selleck named Quigley as one of his favorite roles. "I’m very proud of ‘Quigley Down Under,’ which has passed the test of time and is still very, very popular," he said.

"That was a big Western and he was clearly an iconic hero," Selleck continued. "I don’t mind saying I was a little anxious to play a part that maybe John Wayne could have done better."

In 1997, Selleck returned to the genre in the TV movie "Last Stand at Saber River," which won the Western Heritage Awards Bronze Wrangler for television feature film. He went on to star in the TNT TV movie "Crossfire Trail," which was based on L'Amour's 1954 novel of the same name.

Selleck's last cowboy role was in the 2003 television film "Monte Walsh," which was set in the final years of the Old West.

While speaking with Parade, Selleck weighed in on the possibility of another on-screen reunion with Elliott, who starred in Sheridan's hit "Yellowstone" spin-off series "1883."

"Sam was great in ['1883']," he said. "Sam’s always great. We go way, way back. I love him dearly. I’d love to work with Sam."

While Selleck quipped that offers for new acting roles aren't "pouring in," he added that "some people are thinking of me."

"I don’t know where my next job will take me," he said. "People ask, ‘What do you want to do next?’ I’m not sure. I don’t want to do Frank Reagan II."

Selleck later shared his thoughts on starring in a potential "Blue Bloods" spin-off, saying "I’m open to suggestions because I love Frank Reagan, but nobody’s really asked."

"I don’t see him retiring and going off somewhere," the actor added. "If he goes off to a small town, I’d rather do more ‘Jesse Stone’ movies."

Selleck played police chief Jesse Stone in nine TV movies from 2005 to 2005. The films were based on Robert B. Parker's "Jesse Stone" novel series.

During his interview with Parade, Selleck told the outlet that he wasn't aware of plans for another "Jesse Stone" movie but didn't rule out reprising the role in the future.

"It would be an interesting challenge because Jesse is older now," he said. "There’ve been quite a few years between shows. That doesn’t mean he isn’t a viable character. Everywhere I go one of the things I get asked is, "When can I see another 'Jesse Stone'?"

Selleck admitted that coming to terms with the end of "Blue Bloods" has been difficult.

"The hardest part for me is we had the ‘Blue Bloods’ family and we had the actors’ family," he said. "They’re all my pals. I miss them. It’s going to take a lot of getting used to."

In an October interview with TV Insider , Selleck expressed his disappointment over "Blue Blood's" cancelation. CBS announced in May that the show's 14th season would be its last.

"I’m kind of frustrated. During those last eight shows, I haven’t wanted to talk about an ending for ‘Blue Bloods’ but about it still being wildly successful," he said.

The actor went on to note that "Blue Bloods" ranked number nine out of 100 in the Top 100 Shows of 2023-2024.

"I’m not going to turn into a bitter old guy saying, ‘Get off my lawn!’" said Selleck.

"I don’t believe in holding grudges, but if you were to say to the television network, ‘Here’s a show you can program in the worst time slot you got, and it is going to guarantee you winning Friday night for the next 15 years,’ it would be almost impossible to believe," he added.

He continued, "My frustration is the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go. So, how do I feel? It’s going to take a long time to sort all of this out."

The second half of "Blue Blood's" 14th season began airing in October and the final episode will be released on Dec. 13.